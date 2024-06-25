Art | “We don’t have a theme” – a spectacular herring salad of art opened up again in Tampere

Art|Klaus Haapaniemi and Katja Tukiainen built their own world for nomads and circus girls in Tampere.

One of the most urban summer exhibitions, Finlayson Art Area, organized in old factory premises in the center of Tampere, is already celebrating its tenth year.

The exhibition presents a wide variety of artists. Is Marja Helander video work Eatnanvuloš lotteries (2018), Teemu Saukkonen viewing of paintings from the 21st century, Raimo Utriainen modernist sculptures, Ola Kolehmainen photos…

A total of ten artists could be called a herring salad, but:

“We don’t have a theme, but the common thread is to offer different art experiences”, who works at gallery Himmelblau, which organizes the event Katja Villemonteix says.

It is difficult to estimate the number of visitors to the free exhibition, especially when different artists are spread out in different spaces. But Villemonteix says the number has grown every year.

The exhibition has also expanded. In the first year, five artists participated. In ten years, 111 artists have participated in the Finlayson Art Area, who have been given quite a free hand.

Marja Helander’s work Mount Palopää is one of the works on display in the exhibition.

This year two emerge from the crowd and have created their own worlds for Finlayson. Klaus Haapaniemi (b. 1970) installation Wanderers imagines a unique nomadic culture. Circusin his exhibition Katja Tukainen (b. 1969) takes the girls he knows to the world of the circus.

“In Wanderers it’s about a different mobile culture. Last year, it was on display at the Malva Museum in Lahti, slightly larger. Finlayson was interested in the rustic factory space,” says Haapaniemi.

The versatile Haapaniemi is known, among other things, as an illustrator, designer and clothing designer. Wanderers the frame is the tents, which consist of a couple of thousand textile pieces designed by him.

There are sheep-like animals hiding in the tents. They are made of steel, straw and glass and dressed with fabrics designed by Haapaniemi. In addition, the exhibition features, among other things, animated totems as a digital projection.

The framework of Klaus Haapaniemi’s Vaeltaje are tents, which consist of a couple of thousand textile pieces.

Whole simultaneously builds atmospheres of ancient nomadism and alien worlds of science fiction.

“I hope that the whole is experiential. At first I was interested in tent architecture. I wanted to use the set as an artistic tool and combine different materials. In particular, organic materials such as straw are not often combined with glass.”

A wide variety of professionals from different fields, textile makers, Himmelblau graphic designers and projection animators have participated in the construction of the walkers. It’s not cheap. It is even more expensive to do an opera performance, which Haapaniemi has said he plans to do – sometime.

“In practice, an opera house would be needed as a partner for that. That scale would be interesting. Other projects dragged on, and I haven’t even had time to approach the operas with my proposals.”

There are sheep-like animals hiding in the hikers’ tents. They are made of steel, straw and glass and dressed with fabrics designed by Klaus Haapaniemi.

Haapaniemi, who has had an international career for a long time, lives in Berlin. His company also has an office in Helsinki. Nowadays, he also spends time in Tampere, where he recently inherited a house.

“I spent my childhood in Tampere, but I didn’t really want to come back here. Then I noticed that this is a nice place.”

Wayward girls have adventures in Katja Tukiainen’s paintings. The work in the picture is called Welcome to the Circus.

Headstrong and self-confident girls have been adventuring in Katja Tukiainen’s paintings for over a quarter of a century. This time they dive into the world of the circus in a themed exhibition that Tukiainen has been doing for Finlayson for a couple of years.

Tukiainen, who first came to prominence with cartoons, also favors narrative in his paintings and mixes the boundaries of high culture and pop.

Tukainen points Circus-painting and points out that he has used both oil paint and spray paint familiar from graffiti.

“Tivoli lights have framed my paintings from the beginning. They have also always had nostalgia. It all fits into the circus world, which comes from somewhere and disappears again. It involves magic and stories. I’ve always sought moods of randomness and danger,” Tukiainen explains.

The circus offers a good frame and reverberation base for the exhibition.

Tukiainen has also built in a fortune teller girl, from whom the visitor can get a prediction from a barcode on the phone.

You can read all the absurd prophecies on the walls of a separate room. Half was prepared by Tukiainen and half by his spouse, a comic artist Matti Hagelberg.

From Katja Tukiainen’s fortune teller, the visitor receives a prediction with a barcode that can be read on the phone.

The walls also have graphic prints they made together for the first time. Tukiainen and Hagelberg held a joint exhibition last year in Asikkala.

“When our child has become independent, it’s natural to use the time alone for art that was previously spent between the three of us as a family. Maybe the artists emphasize their individuality at first, but later you can work together when you no longer have to prove your point so strongly.”

Finlayson Art Area (Väinö Linnan aukio 13, Tampere) 25.8. until. Closed Mon–Tues.