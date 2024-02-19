Art | Water poured from the ceiling onto the antique furniture in the museum home in Etu-Töölö in Helsinki

The museum's antique furniture and carpets were damaged when water flowed from the pipe directly into the interior of the house in Helsinki's Etu-Töölö.

Picture gallery The collections of the Reitz Foundation have been closed in Helsinki due to water damage.

The museum informs about the matter on the image service Instagram, and the matter is confirmed to HS by the chairman of the board of the foundation Jaana Cawén. The accident happened the night before last Wednesday in a museum home in a residential building in Helsinki's Etu-Töölö.

According to Cawén, the art collection survived the flood without damage.

“We can get through this with very little damage. A few pieces of antique furniture and an antique rug suffered minor damage and require conservation measures.”

The home museum on Apollonkatu in Etu-Töölö is on display Lauri Reitzin and the valuable collection of art and antiques collected by the Reitz Foundation.

Water damage according to current information, it started when the water pipe connection failed in the winch above the museum, Cawén says.

According to him, water was able to flow through the roof into two rooms of the museum. The foundation later moved the most significant works of the collection to a safe space outside the museum.

It is not yet known when the museum will be able to reopen. Cawén estimates that the museum will remain closed for several months.

Next, the foundation maps the extent of damage to the museum's structures.

Lauri Reitz was one of the most influential architects of his time.

He built more than twenty apartment buildings, industrial properties, public buildings, cinemas and private villas in the Helsinki region between 1927 and 1952.

The foundation's collections include iconic works of Finnish painting, one of the most valuable collections of Finnish antique silver, and weapons from the 16th century.

The foundation owns, among other things, fifteen by Helene Schjerfbeck of works, more than half of which are on display in the museum.