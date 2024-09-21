Mazatlan it’s a tourist site in which their beaches, gastronomy, nightlife, hotels and more are recognized, but it also provides opportunities for those who like the artas is the case here Art Walk, (art path), which for 10 Fridays (divided as follows: November 1st; December 6th and 20th; January 3rd and 17th; February and March 7th and 21st; March 7th and April 4th), will become an artistic tour – from 4 to 8 pm – in galleries and art workshops of the Historic Center of Mazatlan and its surroundings.

Thus, as the sun begins to prepare to set in the west, tourists and locals prepare to live and enjoy an unforgettable experience by taking the path of corridors and restaurants that surround these spaces.

You will find spaces that are dedicated to modern artto the sculpture, photograph, jeweler’s, craftand other artistic professions in spaces where information about artists is provided to the public.

And once again, like every year, art venues are getting ready to exhibit their productions so that you can enjoy and admire them in all their fullness. Of course, there is the option of buying whatever you like.

He Art Walk It is a task that motivates the interest of those who like it – and those who don’t, too – since it is not necessary to be a great art connoisseur or collector, it is simply the taste for things that in one way or another please our sight and taste.

Fridays in the months in question become something special; the doors of studios, galleries and art workshops, as well as popular art and design shops will be open to promote their work.

It is an opportunity for visitors to meet the artists, discover what Mazatlán produces in art and fall in love with the beauties they will find on their pilgrimage, whether they are tourists or locals.

You will encounter works by local, national and international artists, as well as some designers and artisans from the surrounding towns, exhibiting painting, sculpture, engraving, jewelry, illustration and digital art trends, creations, photography, crafts, among other expressions.

There are around 40 spaces to visit, some of which are: Casa de las Leyendas, Point Gallery, Hergoz Gallery, Galley, CICMA, Imagines Design Studio, Jorge Holcombe Urquijo author gallery, Gallery, Nidart, Armando Gonzales gallery, Gandarva Bazar, Art Shop Boutique, Sichem Photo Lab, el Pequeño Encanto Concept Stores Gallery, Casa Bonita and others that are joining this event.

There are also other places of interest that you will find on your walk, the Angela Peralta Theater, the Museum of Art, Liverpool Alley, the Pino Suarez Market, the Basilica Cathedral, Plazuela República, Plaza Machado, Escudo Sinaloa, the Clavadista, and so many charming places to visit that make Mazatlán a unique space where modernity is combined with history, legend, culture and the arts.

The recommendation is to examine without rushing, being enraptured by the colors, shapes and techniques that are produced.

This Artwalk is important because restaurants and parks have been added where artists exhibit, which indicates that the concept has evolved, incorporating for this edition, local associations and organizations that will provide an additional experience with dance expressions and music that will liven up the tour of visitors, there will even be spaces for children’s areas.

