About two hundred works created entirely with Artificial Intelligence will be exhibited (both physically and virtually) in the Vernissage which will take place on 24 June at 5 pm at Palazzo Bongiorno in Gangi (Palermo). This will be discussed at the opening conference of the Vernissage entitled “Artificial Intelligence and Artistic Creation: a challenge for Art? The theme will be deepened thanks to the reports of the art historian Laura Francesca Di Trapani and the physicist expert in AI Santi Spartà. On the day in which the “Romantic Night of the Villages” is celebrated, an art event organized by the Gangi High Culture Institution, the “Gianbecchina”, could not be missing, which has chosen Love as the leitmotif of the works, but with works made in an “unusual” way precisely, with Artificial Intelligence.

“The meaning of the choice to represent love in art created with artificial intelligence – says the president Rosanna Migliazzo – is because in a village like Gangi, where history, real life, are expressed in the infinite charm of a close relationship with the earth. Will it be a provocation to artistic creation? Why will art understood as imagination, perception, creativity and technique be in contrast with the birth, development and prospects of works created with artificial intelligence? “The overwhelming capacity of technology could soon call into question art itself – declares Rosa Di Stefano DA of the Giambecchina institution – Artificial intelligence will perhaps be able to observe the world, interpret it and develop its own unprecedented vision, producing works that they will no longer require the mediation of the human artist. Will it be a real provocation to art?”