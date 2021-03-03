Art This free-to-view 10-second digital painting sold for $ 6.6 million

American the art collector has sold a ten-second digital work of art for $ 6.6 million, or about $ 5.5 million, according to Reuters.

The computer-animated video appears to depict a former US president lying in the country, covered in various slogans. Donald Trumpia.

What makes the sale of the book exceptional is that it has been viewed for free on Twitter, among others, and there is no physical version of it at all. The book can be viewed in its entirety in the video associated with this article.

American Mike Winkelmann, artist named Beeplen, work CROSSROAD that is, the “Road Junction” was sold using block chain technology. Among other things, the technology used by Bitcoin for cryptocurrency enables the authentication of digital products.

In practice, therefore, the “original version” of the work was for sale.

The work sold Pablo Rodriguez-Frailen according to it, block chain verification makes the work unique.

“You can go to the Louvre and take a picture Mona Lisa, but it has no value because it has no origin or history of work, ”Rodriguez-Frailen said in an interview with Reuters.

He himself paid $ 67,000 for the work last year, or about 55,500 euros.

Also British auction Christie’s has put digital works up for sale for the first time.

Consisting of 5,000 digital paintings by Beeble Everydays: The First 5,000 Days According to Reuters, the work has already been offered for three million dollars, or about 2.5 million euros.

Trading will close on March 11th.