Art | The memorial statue of Queen Elizabeth is confusing in Northern Ireland

Art|According to critics, the statue does not do justice to the royal who served his country the longest.

11.9. 23:36

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Placed in the garden of Antrim Castle, the sculpture depicts Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The piece was made by Belfast artist Anthony Brennan. The statue has received a mixed reception both on social media and among locals. Some consider the statue a failure, while others appreciate its down-to-earthness.

Two years then the queen of the dead Elisabeth’s the memorial statue has received mixed reception from citizens. The bronze statue was unveiled in Antrim, Northern Ireland last Friday.

Placed in the garden of Antrim Castle, the work shows Queen Elisabeth walking with the prince Philip’s and with their two corgis.

Prince Philip has dressed formally in a suit, but the Queen has dressed casually in rubber boots and wrapped a scarf to protect her hairstyle. In her hand, the queen holds a handbag tightly.

The sculpture was made by an artist from Belfast Anthony Brennan.

British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC the piece has received a lot of criticism on social media.

Also the place on in Antrim, the statue divided opinion. Locals interviewed by the BBC were, among other things, of the opinion that the statue does not commemorate the Queen at all, and it does not do justice to Britain’s longest-serving royal.

“It’s not good. Whoever did this should have his eyes checked,” commented a local interviewed by the BBC Richard.

Another local interviewed by the BBC said that he wished that Antrim had even received the statue from the artist for free.

However, for some, the statue is pleasantly down-to-earth and a reminder of who the queen really was behind her role. It is known that Queen Elisabeth liked to be outdoors.

“He has a smile on his face and corgis running around on his feet. I believe that they [kuningatar Elisabeth ja prinssi Philiph] would have liked the sculpture,” said the BBC interviewer Marie.

The BBC had not reached the artist to comment on the reception of his work.