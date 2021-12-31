ANiME GENERATION, the channel of Yamato Video present on Amazon Prime Video entirely dedicated to Japanese animation, it also offers its subscribers the vision of the first two episodes dubbed in Italian by ART, anime adaptation of the famous manga by Kei Ōkubo.

XVI century, Florence. The young girl of noble origins Arte wishes to become a painter and do an apprenticeship in the workshop of a master. In the Renaissance age, however, no space is allowed for a woman’s ambitions and, to pursue her dream, Arte will have to challenge the social conventions of her era.

The cast of Italian voice actors involved in the series consists of:

ART: Emanuela Ionica

LEO: Lorenzo Scattorin

VERONICA: Chiara Gioncardi

UBERTINO: Bruno Alssandro

DANILO: Luca Biagini

AROLDO: Roberto Stocchi

ANGELO: Stefano Broccoletti

DARCIA: Agnese Marreddu

LUSANNA: Ughetta D’Onorascenzo

MOTHER OF ART: Antonella Alessandro

FATHER OF ART: Mauro Magliozzi

YURI: Federico Zanandrea

KATARINA: Carolina Gusev

DAPHNE: Rossa Caputo

SOPHIA: Ilaria Latini

MALTA: Nicola Braile

BONA: Cristina Poccardi

GIMO: Lorenzo Crisci

MATTEI: Massimo Triggiani

Narrator: Stefano Mondini

Other voices – Andrea Aulitto, Alessandra Berardi, Valerio Bertaccini, Fabiola Bittarello, Maicol Carlini, Enrico Chirico, Sacha De Toni, Marco Fumarola, Luca Ghillino, Carmen Iovine, Tiziana Martello, Stefan Popa, Guido Sagliocca, Serena Sigismondo, Gianluca Solombrino, Daniel Spizzichino, Valentina Stredini, Annalisa Usai, Gabriele Vender

Subscribers to the service Prime Video can get a free glimpse of the channel ANiME GENERATION for the duration of 14 days, after which it will pass into subscription to € 4.99 / month.

Source: Yamato Video