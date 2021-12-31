ANiME GENERATION, the channel of Yamato Video present on Amazon Prime Video entirely dedicated to Japanese animation, it also offers its subscribers the vision of the first two episodes dubbed in Italian by ART, anime adaptation of the famous manga by Kei Ōkubo.
XVI century, Florence. The young girl of noble origins Arte wishes to become a painter and do an apprenticeship in the workshop of a master. In the Renaissance age, however, no space is allowed for a woman’s ambitions and, to pursue her dream, Arte will have to challenge the social conventions of her era.
The cast of Italian voice actors involved in the series consists of:
- ART: Emanuela Ionica
- LEO: Lorenzo Scattorin
- VERONICA: Chiara Gioncardi
- UBERTINO: Bruno Alssandro
- DANILO: Luca Biagini
- AROLDO: Roberto Stocchi
- ANGELO: Stefano Broccoletti
- DARCIA: Agnese Marreddu
- LUSANNA: Ughetta D’Onorascenzo
- MOTHER OF ART: Antonella Alessandro
- FATHER OF ART: Mauro Magliozzi
- YURI: Federico Zanandrea
- KATARINA: Carolina Gusev
- DAPHNE: Rossa Caputo
- SOPHIA: Ilaria Latini
- MALTA: Nicola Braile
- BONA: Cristina Poccardi
- GIMO: Lorenzo Crisci
- MATTEI: Massimo Triggiani
- Narrator: Stefano Mondini
- Other voices – Andrea Aulitto, Alessandra Berardi, Valerio Bertaccini, Fabiola Bittarello, Maicol Carlini, Enrico Chirico, Sacha De Toni, Marco Fumarola, Luca Ghillino, Carmen Iovine, Tiziana Martello, Stefan Popa, Guido Sagliocca, Serena Sigismondo, Gianluca Solombrino, Daniel Spizzichino, Valentina Stredini, Annalisa Usai, Gabriele Vender
Subscribers to the service Prime Video can get a free glimpse of the channel ANiME GENERATION for the duration of 14 days, after which it will pass into subscription to € 4.99 / month.
Below we propose a clip with the Italian dubbing of ART.
Source: Yamato Video
