Art | The Finnish work that caused a riot in Israel entered the “forbidden” art museum in Spain

Jani Leinonen’s McJesus was a sensation in Israel in 2019.

of Spain A new art museum has opened in Barcelona, ​​which also exhibits a Finnish masterpiece.

The Museu de l’Art Prohibit, i.e. the “museum of forbidden art”, presents works of art that have been subject to censorship or vandalism for one reason or another.

The museum, which opened on Thursday, has 42 works on display. The works belong to the Catalan media mogul Tatxo Benetin to the collection. Benet has been collecting horror art since 2018.

Among the artists is, among others, a Spaniard Francisco de GoyaAmerican Andy Warhola Chinese artist-activist Ai Weiwei and Finnish Jani Leinonen.

Leinonen’s work McJesus portrays a crucified Ronald McDonald, the mascot of the McDonald’s fast food chain. At the turn of 2018–2019, the work was exhibited in Israel at the Haifa Art Museum. Work caused a riot in Haifa: a petrol bottle was thrown into the museum and hundreds of protesters tried to enter the museum to remove the work from the exhibition.

Eventually Israel’s Minister of Culture demanded that Leinonen’s work be removed from the exhibition, because “the contempt for religious symbols and religious people in the name of artistic protest is illegal and cannot be allowed in a cultural institution supported by state funds.”

Also Leinonen himself demanded the removal of the workbecause according to him it was displayed without his permission.

The works of the Museum of Forbidden Art are selected from Tatxo Benet’s collections.

In Zoulikha Bouabdellah’s work, high heels are placed on top of prayer rugs.

Australian-American Illma Gore’s work Make America Great Again portrays Donald Trump.

Other works on display in the museum include, for example, an American artist who also held an exhibition in Helsinki Andres Serrano Pee Christ, a photograph taken of a crucifix immersed in urine. The photograph was vandalized at an exhibition in France and has caused aggravation both at home and abroad.

A French-Algerian is also on display in Barcelona Zoulikha Bouabdellah Silence Rouge et Bleu i.e. “Red and blue silence”, where high-heeled shoes are placed on prayer mats typical of Islam. The piece was removed from an exhibition in France in 2015 after a complaint was made.

Works collected Benet has bought masterpieces from auctions, among other places.

“Any artist who can’t show their art because someone is blocking them has faced censorship, and thus they will always have a place in this museum,” he says.