Art | The Finnish artist performed an erotic car performance in New York, in which the audience also got a part – “Mindfuck, good way”

New York

“I have the menka just started”, echoes loudly in clear Finnish in a cold November industrial hall in New York’s trendy area.

A Finnish artist is also starting Teo Ala-Ruona Enter Exude -performance’s second night in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Young artists dressed in street-fashionable dark clothes are queuing in the lobby with plastic glasses of sparkling wine in their hands. The atmosphere in the barren space is reminiscent of a fashion show or a Berlin techno club.

About three hundred people have arrived, which is much more than the seats originally reserved.

“ You can hardly attract an audience like this with free sparkling wine alone.

We can draw the conclusion that Finnish cultural exports, at least today, have clearly succeeded in their goal.

It’s hard to attract an audience like this with just free sparkling wine, so we’re clearly on the brink of an international-level art frenzy.

Charlie Laban Trier, Teo Ala-Ruona and Raoni Muzho Saleh approach both the electric car and the audience in the Enter Exude performance.

Enter Exude is just one of the Finnish cases of the Performa Biennale, which will spread throughout New York in November.

In 2005, the Men’s Choir Huutajat performed at the event, but this year Finland is the theme country of the prestigious biennale of performance and performing arts with a total of 11 events.

The opening week presented Jenna Sutelan, Takalan’s cloud and Anna Maria Häkkinen the works. On Thursday, the Pioneer Works space was full, for example Lau Naun and Icelandic from the audio work. At the Biennale’s headquarters on Broadway, a well-known restaurateur was seen Antto Melasniemen and contemporary artist Rirkrit Tiravanija food performance.

The Finnish Pavilion Without Walls performance series has been realized as a joint project of, among others, the Finnish New York Cultural Institute, the Consulate General of New York, and Frame.

The Finnish budget is around 200,000 euros, most of which is covered by foundations that support the arts, such as the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation and the Saastamoinen Foundation. Performa participates in the project with an estimated equivalent share.

“Mindfuckin a good way”, describes the director of the Finnish New York Cultural Institute Kati Laakso Ala-Ruona’s performance from the previous night. The word refers to something amazing or confusing.

Laakso is so devastated by what he experienced that he has canceled his Saturday trip in order to watch Ala-Ruona’s second performance as well.

The New York art crowd arrived in droves to watch the Finnish performance.

In the smoky one the seats in the hall fill up, and the chatter fades away.

Ala-Ruona slowly flows into the middle of the audience and in a monotonous, expressionless manner recites a kind of incantation, the content of which dates back to the world of motoring.

The figure, which torments the viewer’s consciousness, brings to mind a version with blonde hair and sports clothes Sacrificial sheep– about Hannibal Lecter.

Other performers of the piece, a Dutch-Afghan dancer-choreographer Raoni Muzho Saleh and a Danish dancer-choreographer Charlie Laban Trier follow suit. Soon the performers are touching the clothes and faces of the spectators with slow movements.

Ticket buyers have received an e-mail in advance, emphasizing that there is no need to respond to the artist’s possible approach.

In the lobby, there is a hand sign that can be shown to avoid being touched by the artist.

Someone blows a whistle, and the atmosphere electrifies. Cell phones go up to record when a Dodge brand electric car drives into the middle of the audience to the rhythm of synthesizer music.

Dancers get on it to twist and lick the metal surface.

Lithuanian Miša Skalskis electronic saxophone music accompanies the erotic car wash sequence. It resembles the queer-joyful spiking of masculine car culture by the film director by David Cronenberg in spirit.

“Car pool appear in the show as a symbol of petro-capitalism”, Ala-Ruona opens her thoughts after the show. The word refers to an economic system based on oil.

He says that he was selected for the event when the curator of the biennial Job Piston was impressed with his performance Kiasma in May.

The artist says that he will also examine his own “medically and surgically altered” transgenderism in the performance.

“I have changed my gender with techno-assistance so that my body can be more livable and better for me.”

On the first night of the show, the performers made such a strong contact with the Ford Mustang that it had to be replaced with another car.

Saturday the show was in danger of being cancelled, as the roof of the opening night’s Ford Mustang was damaged during the performance, in the owner’s opinion, unreasonably – despite advance warning.

A replacement Dodge was arranged just two hours before the show started.

“Typical for New York productions,” comments the person in charge of the cultural side of the consulate Anssi Vallius.

More exciting moments to follow.

First, the show is momentarily stolen by a cat that wandered into the hall, whose echoing meowing causes confusion in the audience.

“ The organizers of the biennale appealed several times that the authors would not highlight the situation in Palestine.

At the end of the work, the Authors’ Group organizes a raucous expression of opinion.

“Free free Palestine!” the task force arrives to shout to the audience.

According to Ala-Ruona, the organizers of the biennale appealed several times that the authors would not bring up the situation in Palestine. The group piloted by the Finnish artist did not agree to that.

Teo Paaer, Raoni Muzho Saleh, Charlie Laban Trier and Teo Ala-Ruona demonstrated for a free Palestine.

Ala-Ruona says that the political situation has strongly influenced the work of the performers. That’s why it was important to raise the topic.

“Artists must have the right to speak for peace and decolonization,” says Ala-Ruona, wrapped in a Palestinian scarf and in tears after the performance.

The artist, who received hate messages after the performance, stresses that it is not about anti-Semitism.

“Jewish security is as important as Palestinian security.”

Performance after, the audience goes unreal on an elevator decorated with colored lights and houseplants to the roof of the building.

Whiskey and gin drinks offered by the Biennale are poured down the throats as the audience digests what they experienced in the flash of a disco ball under the starry sky of Bushwick.