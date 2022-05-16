Art The artist, who has lived in Finland for seven years, invited Finns to spend the day with him: “We shared quite profound things,” says the participant in the performance.

The artist Parsa Kamehkhosh invited Finns to join her new series of five performances. An exhibition of photographs taken during the performances is now underway.

Helsingin Sanomat there was a notice on the website on August 23, 2021 asking volunteers to participate in the performance.

Artist Asparagus Kamehkhoshin Saturdaysthrough an open search and announcements, the art project invited volunteers to take part in a new series of five performances in which he would spend one Saturday morning to midnight with each participant. The search criteria were that the participants were Finnish, spoke English and did not know the artist before..

Kamehkhosh selected the first five entrants to the project. A total of twenty people registered.

Born in Tehran, Iran in 1985, Parsa Kamehkhosh wanted to use his performances to get closer to Finns and Finnish society.

“Although I have lived in Finland for about seven years now, I have not had the opportunity to get in touch with the deeper strata of Finnish society or Finns from outside small work and study circles. Through this idea, I wanted to dive into a level of friendship with people I might never have otherwise met as an introvert, ”she says.

Asparagus Kamehkhosh graduated with a Master of Arts from Aalto University’s Visual Cultures, Curating and Contemporary Art (ViCCA) degree program in 2021.

Performance meetings was held in November-December 2021 on five different Saturdays. Each meeting in Helsinki started at eight in the morning with a joint photo shoot and ended at midnight with a new photo. In the meantime, the performances went to the participants’ homes, cottage, sauna, swim, nap and dinner, for example.

The age of the participants varied between about 30 and 50 years.

Juho Lehto (left) and Asparagus Kamehkhosh.

SaturdaysThe performances of the art project did not actually involve performance, but consisted primarily of being together and present in an ordinary day. The participants and the artist jointly planned the program of the meetings.

“Through this project, my intention was to create a situation where the glass wall between the Finns and me could be challenged and, at some level, perhaps also removed,” says Kamehkhosh.

“This way, both the participants who took on this challenge and me can understand how we both feel welcome and jump straight from two unknown people into friends and spend an entire day together,” he continues.

One of the participants in the art project were Aini Jalonenthat highlights performance the importance of the issues shared during the “We discussed a lot and shared some in-depth things,” says Jalonen.

She says she looks forward to seeing the photos taken at the beginning and end of the day side by side and thinks about how the time spent together looks between the photos taken in the morning and evening. During the Saturday, Jalonen and Kamehkhosh attended, for example, lunch, an art exhibition and a concert.

Long duration was one of the features that strongly shaped the course of performance meetings.

“It takes what’s to come and has 16 hours to take,” reflects the project participant Topias Salonen.

Kamehkhosh and Salonen’s performance day was naturally formed around photography and art, and the image taken with Salonen’s analog camera is also another of the day’s joint photos.

Saturdays art project the interest lies, in part, in the setup and impersonality it builds. Meetings move at the interface between performance and everyday encounter and are based on mutual trust.

In her artistic work, Parsa Kamehkhosh mainly utilizes performance, sculptures, installations and various combinations of these. In addition to Finland, his works have previously been exhibited in Germany, Iran and the United States.

Saturdaysvolunteers who participated in the art project were Pihla AaltonenAini Jalonen, Juho Lehto, Marjaana Mustonen and Topias Salonen. An exhibition of the photos taken during the meetings will be available at the Myymälä2 gallery in Helsinki in June.