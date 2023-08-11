Art | The artist was so ashamed of his mother’s creations that he covered them with paint – A few remained, and only a few have been allowed to see these revelations

As a child, Kaarina Kaikkonen was so ashamed of her mother’s works that she destroyed them out of grief. There are still some works to be done. Now Kaikkonen presents them and draws the line between who is a real artist and who is not.

Pin eastern Savo is a house that won’t leave alone. There is a story attached to it that has fascinated and drawn me over the years.

It’s an artist Kaarina Kaikkonen71, childhood home in Iisalmi.

Kaikkonen’s mother Aune Kaikkonen (1915–2002) was a self-taught artist. I once heard Kaikkonen tell how his mother painted flowers, colors, patterns on the walls of the house, in the hall, on the fireplace, in the sauna…