Art Squad – The artists of the future: plot and cast of the film on Sky Cinema

Art Squad is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 1 October 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno for the first time. Annabel, leader of a secret organization dedicated to recovering priceless works of art, brings together a team of thieves to recover a Monet, a Picasso, a Degas and a Van Gogh stolen by the Nazis during World War II and currently in possession of billionaire neo-Nazi oligarch Otto Huizen. But what is the real reason why Annabel is interested in the paintings? Below is the complete plot and cast.

Plot

Action with Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz and Lisa Vidal. Paintings of inestimable value are the target of a robbery, organized by a mysterious woman. But, having infiltrated the villa where the paintings are, not everything will go well.

Art Squad – The artists of the future: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? It is an exciting action movie from 2023. The protagonists are Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz. The direction is by Anthony Nardolillo.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Art Squad on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 1 October 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.