“The Nulla Virtus project was born after the pandemic with the intention of combining art and sport”. Thus the artist Smoe, of Smoe Studio, on the sidelines of the presentation of the first work of the urban art project 'Nulla Virtus' by Smoe Studio dedicated to winter sports. The work, entitled 'Limitless', was created with the support of Sanofi and aims to raise citizens' awareness of meningitis. Painted on the facade of a building in Viale Toscana 9, in the ex-Scalo di Porta Romana area of ​​Milan, 'Limitless' depicts a Paralympic skier wearing the colors of the Flag for the Fight against Meningitis on his helmet.