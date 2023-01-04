After the third season of The Witcher, Henry Cavill will abandon the role of Geralt of Rivia, and in his place we will see Liam Hemsworth in this role. Thus, many still wonder how this will look on the screen. Will the new actor wear the same armor and wig? Okay, a fan did not decide to wait for the official responseand decided to find out for himself with a rather interesting illustration.

Through his Instagram account, the user known as 83pixelstudios, shared an illustration where you can see Hemsworth wearing the same suit and wig that has characterized Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia.

However, it seems that this work has a mixed reception, since several fans have pointed out that Cavill’s style does not go with Hemsworth. This is what a fan commented:

“Liam Hemsworth looks great, but Henry was just Geralt. Someone who knows the material very well and made the television adaptation great, while allowing the medium to express the story that works for that medium. I love Liam Hemsworth, but he just doesn’t feel right. The beard doesn’t suit me. Henry Cavill was just beautiful as Geralt.”

This is surely one of the problems Netflix is ​​facing, and it won’t be until after the premiere of the third season of The Witcher that we will know what Liam Hemsworth really looks like in this role. On related topics, the series of The Witcher will say goodbye to Cavill. Similarly, these are the reactions to the prequel series of The Witcher.

Editor’s Note:

Truth be told, Hemsworth in Cavill’s suit and wig doesn’t look as good as many expected. Netflix has to make a clear difference between the two actors, but at the same time preserve the essence of the character, something that is quite complicated.

Via: 83pixelstudios