dragonball It is one of the longest running works worldwide, since it has fans everywhere, who consume all the new products that come in the form of series, movies, toys, video games and more. That same popularity has given the saga crossovers with popular brands, be it from the anime world itself or other things.

There are official collaborations as well as some others that fans make up, and just one of them created special art of Goku that allows us to see what it would look like if it had been drawn by the brush of Disney. This image was shared through her Instagram page, a publication that has become liked by followers.

Here you can see it:

The interesting thing here is that the protagonist of dragonball It is seen how in the first revelation film of Mickey Mouse, Steamboat Willieis even added to frieza as a villain who keeps him company. And that makes me think that it might be interesting to see the mouse and the Saiyan together dumbbell in some special that doesn’t necessarily involve fights.

Remember that dragonball is broadcast on streaming sites like crunchyroll. The series of Mickey they are in disneyplus.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The truth looks very cool, Mickey style with Oswald. By the way, I hope they add more products to this rabbit, since they have finally recovered it and it has a lot of potential.