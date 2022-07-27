BOther anti-Semitic images surfaced at the Documenta. In the Fridericianum, where the “Archive of the struggle of women in Algeria” is concerned, a visitor found the facsimile of an Algerian brochure from 1988, “La Présence des femmes”, the special issue on Palestine (where the first Intifada began had), as reported by the Antisemitism Research and Information Center.

The images, created by Syrian artist Burhan Karkoutly, show fierce robotic soldiers with Stars of David on their helmets threatening apparently innocent Palestinian children. One picture shows a woman kicking a hook-nosed soldier with a Star of David on his helmet in the groin.

The brochure was first removed at the request of the finder; but a week later she was back in the Fridericianum. Henriette Sölter, the documenta’s press officer, says the images were examined “from a criminal and iconographic point of view”. And found them not anti-Semitic.