the saga of Cell has left many unknowns to fans of dragonball, Well, the continuation of the story takes a temporary leap until meeting Gohan in his adult stage and the birth of the little Goten. For their part, some fans have wondered how is which number 18 started a love relationship with Krillin which now looks normal.

That itself has led fans to have their own interpretations of the situation, since on Instagram they shared a kind of spin off chapters illustrated with images in which the first date of the characters is narrated. The same in which it is explained that now 18 is looking for a purpose, and Krillin is who precisely wants to help you with that.

It is worth mentioning that it is a project that is currently under construction to give a little more background to the characters, that also includes the explanation of the birth of Goten, as well as the absence of some important characters in later sagas. So the fans will decide if they want to support these unofficial stories.

Remember that dragonball It is available on streaming platforms.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: The truth is that there are many doubts with events that are shown as established in the Buu saga. But maybe there are some others that shouldn’t have so many details.