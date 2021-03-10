Art Remu Aaltonen, who received an artist’s pension, criticized Taike: “No one has done so much in front of Finnish music as I have”

Henry “Remu” Aaltonen received an artist’s pension from Taike. Aaltonen has applied for a pension before.

Arts Promotion Center (Taike) has granted an additional artist’s pension to 63 applicants. The highest number of pensions was distributed to artists in the visual fields, a total of 19. 14 professionals received a pension in the field of music and 10 in the field of performing arts.

One of the pensioners is Henry “Remu” Aaltonen. Remu, 73, has applied for a pension several times before, and says on the phone that he wondered why he hadn’t received a pension before.

“This is the Fifth or how many times, I don’t remember, but I’ve always had papers back in there,” Aaltonen says.

“That idea is hell good, but that’s how they implement it. I’m wondering how they dare. ”

Aaltonen has been an active musician since the 1960s and has performed an estimated 4,500 gigs as a musician throughout his life.

“No one has done so much in front of Finnish music,” he says, but hurries to add: “I don’t mean that self-praise smells.”

According to Aaltonen, artist pensions have often been distributed to the wrong people.

However, he is pleased to have finally received an artist’s pension.

“It’s good that I didn’t get it, godfather, that the need doesn’t start to fight with them,” says Aaltonen, and laughs for a long time.

In addition to Aaltonen the painter received a painting, among other things Silja Rantanen, author Tuula Kallioniemi and architect Kari Kuosma.

Supplementary artist pensions are awarded to deserving artists over the age of 60. They are distributed by Keva either as a full or partial pension, and the amount is affected by the applicant’s income.

There are 23 women and 40 men in the recipients of the artist’s pension. 36% of the applicants were women. 54 per cent of pension recipients live in the Helsinki metropolitan area and 46 per cent elsewhere in Finland.

Taike asked the state arts committees for an opinion on the pension applications, which evaluated and compared the applicants’ artistic activities. There were a total of 552 applicants, almost a hundred more than last year.

