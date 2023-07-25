In Tomsk, volunteers will carry out art conservation of a historic building on Sovetskaya Street. The process will take place in the form of a wedding, with a wedding toastmaster and a DJ. Guests of the “holiday” will be offered to draw popular prints on the windows of the house.

Event details RIA “Tomsk” said the head of the Tom Sawyer Fest movement in Tomsk, Svetlana Savina. According to her, the art conservation will take place on August 5. Participants can use stencils to apply a pattern to the boarded-up windows of the house. Lubok-style illustrations dedicated to famous historical figures of the city were prepared in advance by local artist Ivan Shishkin.

During the event, there will be a meeting with this artist, as well as with the founder of the Design-orchestra studio Pavel Bogdanov. In addition, a lecture hall “Designer in the Modern World” and a master show from Tomsk graffiti artist Oleg Shubin will be held.

Savina noted that the organization has already carried out such a campaign for eight houses and is now looking for new facilities. This year, art conservation is waiting for the house on Herzen Street. After the previous art conservation, three houses were “dismantled” by investors for restoration under the “House for the Ruble” program.

The agency writes that the house on Sovetskaya Street was built at the end of the 19th century as an almshouse at the John the Baptist Convent. At the beginning of the 20th century, there was a military infirmary there, and a new building was added to the house. The building was also equipped with a house church, which was closed in Soviet times, but its dome has survived to this day.

Earlier it was reported that in Tomsk the investor will restore the house-monument on Nikitina Street. The building found its tenant under the “House for the ruble” program.