Art | On Friday, the artists will read their grant applications to a dog that “doesn’t judge”

The Rikhardinkatu library event is also an artwork by Simo Vassisen and Hanna Arvela.

In the library of course, it’s always worth visiting, but on Friday, October 28, the Rikhardinkatu library can be recommended especially to all artists struggling with grant applications.

Then, between 3 and 6 p.m., there will be a rescue dog Fine with listening ears. The event’s Facebook ad says that Broholm dog Fiina “can read her work plans and thus test the credibility and naturalness of her texts in front of an accepting public.” A grant dog does not criticize or point out mistakes or hesitations.”

Fiina has been recruited by Rikhardinkatu Simo Vassinen and Hanna Arvela. Both are artists, Vassinen in the field of performance art and dance, Arvela in media art, performance and literature.

Where did such an idea come from, Simo Vassinen?

“The idea probably came from a joke inside my head when I saw a sign in the library about a reading dog for children. I was wondering if I should go read my grant applications to the dog. Then I realized: I should.”

When Vassinen told his friend Hanna Arvela about the idea, she immediately caught on to the idea.

Grant applications according to Vassisen, writing is a theme that speaks to artists constantly, and which also connects different fields of art.

“On Monday, October 31st, the Finnish Cultural Fund’s annual application will end and on November 8th, Taiken’s project grant application will end, so the topic is now on everyone’s lips.”

Found Fiina through Facebook, owned by a resident of Sipo Anna Pellinen, does not leave the vertical forest as a grant dog. Finland has reading dog training, which organized by the Kennel Association. The action is based on the idea that the presence of a dog relaxes the reader and relieves stress.

The reading dog event is at the same time an independent work of art for Vassis and Arvela, for which they also received a micro-grant from the city of Helsinki.

The Rikhardinkatu library, profiled as an art library, was also immediately enthusiastic about the collaboration.

With their performance, Vassinen and Arvela aim above all for the joy of making art, and the idea of ​​the event is to act as a “gathering drive” that brings artists together, alongside the fierce competition for grants.

“However, the unfortunate fact is that the funding is only sufficient for a small margin. The applications are text-based, so making them can also be really challenging for artists who often don’t work in the field of writing or communication.”

The work does not criticize the existence of the grant system in any case, Vassinen says.

“It’s great to be able to live in a country where art is supported.”

Are you did the inventors of grant dogs realize that researchers would surely need this kind of help as well?

“Yes, a few researchers have already asked if they can come. Researchers and artists have a lot in common in the grant funding process.”

The interest in the idea has been so great that a continuation is already being planned, says Vassinen.

“Next year, we would like to organize more dogs and reading times – if the funding can be arranged.”

Assistance dog Fiina at Rikhardinkatu library (Kirjatorni) Fri 28.10. from 15:00 to 18:00.