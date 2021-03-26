Among the multiple announcements during the ID @ Xbox, the Xbox Game Pass has begun to be heard. And it turns out that Art of Rally is coming to Xbox Game Pass this summer also on its launch day. Developed by Funselektor Labs, creator of Absolute Drift, Art of Rally is set in the golden age of rallying from the 1960s to the introduction of the superfast and dangerous Class B cars in the early 1980s. More than 30 cars will be available of the time, and the races will take place in 50 stages.

You can race in Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany. A career mode will be offered, and there will also be daily and weekly challenges with leaderboards. It’s certainly interesting to see how the Xbox Game Pass catalog can offer different experiences now that Art of Rally is announced to hit Xbox Game Pass this summer. During ID @ Xbox also ExoMecha release date confirmed.

Art of Rally It offers an interesting visual experience, but it seems that the driving element is what is taken most seriously. The handling and car physics have been completely overhauled from Absolute Drift, damage modeling will affect performance, and developer Dune Casu said that he drove WRC cars from the 1990s in New Zealand and also attended DirtFish driving school to better understand rally cars and also the learning process that it involves learning to drive rally.

Art of Rally is coming to Xbox Game Pass this summer, and with this an indie but complete experience of what it is to participate in this type of video game. Without a doubt, it is a game that we will have to try to know if it is what we expect and would like to try.