Dide Vonk uses a number of projects, which are supported by the Vriendenloterij Fonds, to investigate whether art can really bring about change. All the artists she speaks involve ‘people like you and me’ in their projects. Theater maker Floris van Delft, for example, who encounters his own prejudices in projects with young people. He likes them and thinks: that’s just going to be a bit of hip-hop and rapping. But it turns out that they are much more than that. Each episode focuses on one project. From a traveling Klankkast that makes the elderly feel at home to artists who turn the Oude Kerk on the Red Light District in Amsterdam into a meeting place. The podcast shows that art can indeed make a difference.

We Are Artists Ex. of 30 minutes, The Creators Podcast. Theme: Art, society.