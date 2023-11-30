Art | Lux Helsinki will light up the capital again in January – Such works will be seen at the festival

In January, more than twenty works will spread in the core of Helsinki, the Hietaniemi cemetery, cultural centers and Korkeasaari.

Light art festival Lux Helsinki’s program has been announced. This time, the theme of the event organized at the beginning of January is science about art.

In the event spread around the city, iconic landmarks are seen in a new light. For example, the buildings surrounding Senate Square are occupied by three works of art for just under a week.

One of the works is a visual artist Katariina Sourin gigantic, consisting of a dozen or so oil paintings Bottom contactwhich is projected onto the buildings surrounding Helsinki’s Senate Square.

Only the Helsinki Cathedral is excluded from the projection. An artist is seen in the church Janne Aholan Symmetry and Weltraumgrafik Helix.

Light artist Ekku Peltomäki again brings the last work of his career to the event.

Going up to the hero’s graves in the Hietaniemi cemetery Retreat – Finlandia, part 2, light epic in addition to the Finlandia anthem, the themes of winter and continuation war and peace have been the inspiration.

Works also comes to Esplanadi park, around Kansalaistor, Ateneum, Korkeasaari and cultural centers, among others. The event will take place from the 3rd to the 7th. January.

You can find out more about the program, works and artists on Lux Helsinki’s website.

About 120,000 visitors visited the festival last year. Before the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, more than 600,000 people experienced the event, which is a record number so far.