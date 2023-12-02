Art | Katariina Souri’s great work for the Lux exhibition arouses criticism: “The process has let us down a bit”

For example, Sámi activist Petra Laiti has criticized one of the paintings in Katariina Souri’s collection.

Artist Katariina Sourin The painting he did for the Lux Helsinki light art event has attracted criticism on social media. Now Lux is considering whether the work should be changed.

Lux starts at the beginning of January. Souri’s body of work consists of twenty or so oil paintings Bottom contactwhich is to be projected onto the buildings surrounding Helsinki’s Senate Square.

“There are dragons, Egyptian landscapes and various mystical nature images,” describes the CEO of the Helsinki Event Foundation, which organizes Lux Stuba Nikula.

For example, a Sámi activist Petra Laiti has criticized one of the paintings in Souri’s body of work about the cultural own and “the old-fashioned imagery of the helpless”. He has commented on the matter on Instagram with the video he published.

“Where does the desire to portray the Sámi come from in this way, because clearly the Sámi themselves do not portray themselves in this way? This does not correspond to our national self-image of who we are and how we appear,” says Laiti in her Instagram video.

Luxia representative Stuba Nikula says that attention should have been paid to the painting depicting the Sámi before the event’s program was announced.

“The process has let us down a bit. We should have had this discussion internally at the point when we saw Teoskupi. These [maalaukset] have been completed one at a time, that is, we have not evaluated the whole internally,” he says.

According to Nikula, Lux Helsinki will decide at the beginning of the week what to do with the painting that has sparked discussion.

Artist Katariina Souri.

Katariina Souri says himself that he is “very confused” about the situation. He emphasizes that he did not want to offend anyone.

“I have thought that I present the Sámi population in a very respectful way,” he says.

Souri sees that the painting should be viewed as part of the whole.

“I have built a whole story out of it. No one can take one painting out of its context and say that it does not depict contemporary Sámi. I have not made 19 paintings to describe the life of the Sámi people. It’s just one part of the whole.”

Souri says that the painting cannot be removed from the whole, because it would “break the work”.

“What will replace it with this schedule? No way. I do agree that if it is considered that the work cannot be like that, then the Sámi woman can be removed from the painting. Then there is only a reindeer and a fell in the picture. It’s also a statement,” he says.

Be the first to report on the discussion sparked by the work Over.