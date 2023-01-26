The exhibition Art is wow!, curated by Diva Moriani and Marco Bazzini, tells the unique approach to Contemporary Art promoted since 2009 within the Dynamo Art Factory project. Starting from the conviction of the importance of social role of artArt Factory proposes a new model of artistic production, a paradigm based on the wonder generated by direct experience confrontation with artists and with making art, engaging, stimulating and inclusive.

The activities of Art Factory follow the approach of Dynamo® Recreational Therapy and are led by artists established on the contemporary scene, who spend a period of residence at Dynamo Camp to create with children and adolescents with serious pathologies and their families a project conceived ad hoc on the basis of their own stylistic canons, guiding the participants in the liberation of their own expressiveness. The results of the workshops conducted by the artists have proved to be surprising, and have given life to a sustainable and continuously developing project which has seen the creation of over 2000 works created by more than 140 artists of excellence, collaborations with the major contemporary art museums in Italya 1200 square meter Dynamo Art Gallery on site and a digital gallery on the platform Super Rare.

The exhibition Art is wow! has the claim of Art Factory as its title and develops through a backward path which, starting from recent digital art works, tells the different facets of a project that has involved protagonists ofexcellence of contemporary art, great masters and emerging artistsi, embracing a wide and heterogeneous variety of languages. A journey that goes from painting to sculpture, from collage to photography, from graphics to video art, from site specific installations, up to the Digital Art of NFTs. Thus the exhibition can also be read as a story of what happened in the art world from the early 2000s to the present day from a new perspectivealso with respect to the critical debate present at an international level on function of artwho wants the artist’s intervention not only aesthetically but also socially.

Among the initiatives that will take place during the period of the exhibition, the March 2nd a is planned event dedicated to Digital Art in which the new space of Dynamo Art Gallery in the metaverse will be inaugurated, in addition to the release of the first eight works of the collection to be auctioned on Super Rare.

On display at the Milano Triennale works by: Valerio Berruti, Andrea Crespi, Mattia Cuttini, Alessandro D’Aquila, Gabriele Di Matteo, Marco Fantini, Manuel Felisi, Serena Fineschi, Giovanni Frangi, Fabio Giampietro, Goldschmied & Chiari, Omar Hassan, Emilio Isgrò, Lukas Liese, Loredana Longo, Masbedo , Andrea Mastrovito, Matteo Mauro, Melkio, Marzia Migliora, Giovanni Motta, Marco Neri, Hans Op De Beeck, Giovanni Ozzola, Alessandro Papetti, Francesca Pasquali, Domenico Pellegrino, Leonardo Petrucci, Alfredo Pirri, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Pietro Ruffo, Remo Salvadori, Daniele Sigalot, Giuseppe Stampone, Eugenio Tibaldi, Gian Maria Tosatti, David Tremlett, Paolo Troilo, Benedetta Mori Ubaldini, Bianco Valente, Massimo Vitali, Velasco Vitali.

Special thanks to all the artists who have taken part in the project from 2009 to today:

Christian Balzano, Mirko Baricchi, Dario Bartolini, Massimo Barzagli, Angelo Bellobono, Domenico Bianchi, Eugenio Bolley, Davide Bramante, Mario Branca, Pierluigi Calignano, Canedicoda, Ludovica Carbotta, Emanuele Carfora, Francesco Carone, Giulio Cassanelli, Loris Cecchini, Andrea Chiesi, Michele Ciacciofera, Paola Citterio, Roberto Coda Zabetta, Carlo Colli, Luca Coser, Vanni Cuoghi, Pietro D’Angelo, Davide D’Elia, Giulio Delvè, Peter Demetz, Pino Deodato, Nicola Di Caprio, Marco Di Giovanni, Davide Dormino, Chiara Dynys, Matteo Fato, Manuel Felisi, Irene Fenara, Stefania Galeati, Massimo Giannoni, Fausto Gilberti, Chris Gilmour, Ludovica Gioscia, Federico Gori, Cristina Gozzini, Riccardo Gusmaroli, J&Peg, Hazem Harb, Edith Kia, Micaela Lattanzio, Claudia Losi, Franco Losvizzero, Matteo Lucca, Irene Lupi, Marco Magni, Andrea Mariconti, Elena Mazzi, Franco Menicagli, Gianni Moretti, Liliana Moro, Nino Migliori, Davide Monaldi, Riccardo Murelli, Matteo Negri, Marco Neri, OZMO, Adrian P aci, Laurina Paperina, Federico Paris, Paolo Parisi, Pietro Pasolini, Lucio Perone, Paola Pezzi, Alessandro Piangiamore, Federico Pietrella, Luca Pignatelli, Giacomo Piussi, Patrizia Polese, Serena Porrati, Ornaghi Prestinari, Alessandro Reggioli, Antonio Riello, Filippo Riniolo, Andrea Romano, Sara Rossi, Roberta Savelli, Maurizio Savini, Caterina Silva, Donatella Spaziani, Tommaso Spazzini Villa, Pantani Surace, Giovanni Termini, Ivan Tresoldi & Emi Artes & Ninarò, Luca Trevisani, Francesco Tricarco, Erika Trojer, Massimo Uberti, Barbara Uccelli , Bianco Valente, Giuseppe Veneziano, Pino Volpino, Qiu Yi.

Diva Moriani, creator of the Dynamo Art Factory project, says:

“Dynamo Camp is inclusion and Art at Dynamo also follows the same pattern: the kids, the artists, the staff become one, releasing an incredible creative energy to produce unique works, which none of the artists will ever be able to replicate individually. It is exciting to retrace fifteen years of activity and see how much beauty has been created. A beauty that has an important value for Dynamo: the collection will in fact constitute the endowment of the Dynamo Arte Foundation, a store of value available to Dynamo Camp which will continue to be enriched also thanks to new interesting initiatives that will take shape in the future.”

Marco Bazzini, historian and art critic, who collaborates with Dynamo Art Factory, says:

“Dynamo Art Factory is a unique reality: each creative project is special and originates directly from the artist’s poetics and then develops, taking unexpected directions, with the active contribution of all participants in an inclusive perspective.

The experience of art at Dynamo Camp differs from a more traditional museum-type educational workshop or from the curative experience of art therapy, as it leads the participant, young child or adult, to the same extent as the artist and the latter to abandon the usual individualistic position. Together a collective work is born in which to experiment with new linguistic possibilities.”

Stefano Boeri, President of Triennale Milano, states:

“The collaboration between Triennale and Dynamo Camp began in 2020 with an involvement in our summer campuses. This led us in 2021 to welcome the extraordinary laboratory activity of Dynamo Camp in a space of the Palazzo dell’Arte for an entire year. We are very happy now to be able to continue this dialogue by hosting the Dynamo Art Factory exhibition.