Seven -lives cat, Isco led Betis to victory over Real Madrid, its main destination during a trajectory that began in Valencia when it was the most sought -after youth of Spanish football. Then came four more teams

–Málaga, Real Madrid, Seville and Betis– and a succession of saw teeth in a race that, two years ago, was considered terminated. He left Sevilla in the middle of the season, saturated from football, without illusion and overweight. Pellegrini rescued him, a coach tailored. Isco has returned the credit. It was decisive in the comeback of Betis.

Nothing presaged the success of the Sevillian team at the start of the match. Madrid began with brio and vertigo. It just took 10 minutes to crown his authority. A great goal, by the way. Long play, but fast touches and all attack personnel intervening. Even Mendy participated. Allergic to step on the rival area, Mendy is a very limited factor in the offensive scheme of Madrid. Although overvalued, yours is to defend the left side.

Before the general surprise, it appeared unmarked in the Betis area. Mbappé detected him with a perfect pass, used by Mendy to give the ball to Brahim, which marked without opposition. The play was as elegant as Madrid’s performance until then. They were his latest news. A fierce downpour began in Villamarín and, without warning, the Ancelotti team went to Pique.

Betis is a very particular team. He has gathered players from here and there, people like Isco, who arrived with a bad prognosis in a career that languished, or Lo Celso, great midfielder when he has played in Spain given by Tottenham, where he felt uncomfortable, always below the expectations he had generated. Antony, the signing of 100 million that has so much irritated to Manchester United fans, is another typical acquisition of Betis and Pellegrini. Since January, he plays on loan.

Not so ago, Ayoze landed on the squad after a long journey through English football. It was enough for a year to rearm as a striker, enter the national team, participate in the victory of Spain in the Eurocup and sign for Villarreal. Isco, Lo Celso, Ayoze and Antony have in common two things: class and uprooting in one or more moments of their career. Pellegrini loves to refloat these types of players.

Isco shone as in his best times in a match that turned Bético mediated the first half. Johnny Cardoso, an American for nationality, but Brazilian for qualities in the field, loaded with the area to area. He has become an important midfielder in this league. He marked the tie and opened the final gap in the match. Without prior notice, Real Madrid gave a huge impression of fatigue, as if the succession of league, cup and champions league would have absorbed the energy of blow.

He disappeared from the scene and did not return. Adrián, the veteran Betis goalkeeper, was not demanded. Instead, Isco was infernal for his former team. A period game was marked. He transformed the undisputed penalty that Rüdiger committed about the promising Jesús Rodríguez and returned to his most virtuous time in the second half. Isco was the great news of a match that declared the complexity of the Spanish League once again, where Betis functions as one of the most irregular teams, but with greater art in the veins.