“We are taught to hate the other,” says South African composer and artist Neo Muyanga. While rehearsing for a performance of his music in the room next door, Muyanga talks about his plans for the performance in early June. Since April he has been practicing with a group of vocalists and musicians in the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen. The performances are part of the project Le Miroir Vivant, a multi-year project of the museum in which artists are asked to make a connection between the works in the depot, their art and society. Muyanga is the first to work with this, linking new opera, jazz improvisation and protest songs in Zulu and Sotho to a few works in the depot.

“The public rehearsals are part of the job,” explains Muyanga while seven singers harmonize a cappella in the background, sometimes with a keyboard chord to bring the vocals back together. “The music you hear is about where you belong, where you belong. This also applies, of course, to the objects here in the depot: whose did they belong to, how did the art get here. You will partly hear old protest songs that were sung during the Apartheid era, other songs are new compositions. Those protest songs were there to warn when the police were coming and to indicate where you were. They stand for mutual trust, and originated from the collective.”

Mutual hatred

Muyanga grew up in Soweto, near Johannesburg, and is no longer unknown in the Netherlands. For example, he wrote the music for the family performance of the Dutch National Opera and Ballet, How Anansi liberated the stories of the world. Here, too, the fluidity of the rehearsal process and performance was striking. “The rehearsals are also there to ask questions, to investigate and to let the spectator be part of the process in the making, and to gain mutual trust. I come from a country where many uncomfortable questions are asked. We continued to sing the protest songs of that time in South Africa, the question is why. Apparently a lot has not changed in South Africa, the differences are still large. The music I composed myself is about the mutual hatred of people. Exclusion, group formation – those topics are still topical.”

The group of singers is enthusiastic about the lyrics, most of them don’t contain too many ‘click sounds’, which are mainly found in Xhosa and to a lesser extent also in Zulu. Although English sentences are sung, most of the songs are in Xhosa, and there is a lot of laughter when emphasis is wrong or words are not pronounced correctly. Thus becomes the phrase sensei na? repeated several times, with both a long and a short ‘e’. In one sense it is ‘What have you done?’ and if you pronounce it differently, it is more of a call to action. Muyanga wants to make both sides heard.

Steven Olijfveld is one of the singers. “I think the songs are great, his compositions are perhaps the most beautiful,” he whispers while the rest are busy with a difficult transition from three-four time to five-four time. He is the only man for the time being, the group hopes that another low voice will be added, which is great for support. Olive field heard through the grapevine that singers were being sought. He himself sings in a band, and this seemed great to him: “The sounds and the language are not such a problem. I just write them in Surinamese, those sounds, that goes well.”

Neo Muyanga and a group of vocalists during rehearsal Le Miroir Vivant.

Racist dogs

“At this stage I want you at ease with the piece”, Muyanga explains to the group, while conductor Amare Bilate has to take care of the harmony. There are three metronomes on the table that are connected to an amplifier. Soon they will play a role in the performance, while in one place the choir sings, in another place an opera singer (Nienke Nasserian Nillesen) and two poets will also read from their own work. The concept of looted art is also discussed, in the form of objects that are under discussion or have a remarkable provenance. “In the current discussion, I see a lot of intentions, but little action. In many African countries there is a guarantee that the works are well preserved, but I also hear that it seems that this is not yet fully believed in the West. Looted art is an interesting part of museums that can take you along in stories, you can discuss how something ended up somewhere. You notice that it is generally more difficult to talk about the past in the West, perhaps partly because the West is experiencing more and more poverty itself, as the philosopher Achille Mbembe already observed.”

Designs by visual artist Alicia Framis will also be on display during the performance. In 2003 she made the ‘anti-dog collection’ of the fabric Twaron, which is fire, bullet and dog bite resistant. Women are protected against aggression on the street, but they are also used by people of color to protect themselves against dog bites. “Police dogs in South Africa were trained to bite anyone who was not white. Because of those racist dogs I’m still afraid of dogs in general. I didn’t dare to cross the other day because there was a man sitting on a bench with a dog on the other side. The man saw my fear, put his arm around the dog so that I could see that it would not make any unexpected movements. I appreciated the gesture, but I also have to learn that a dog does not have the same role in every place.”

The live performance of Le Miroir Vivant will be performed several times on 3 and 4 June at Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam. More information: will be performed several times on 3 and 4 June at Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen in Rotterdam. More information: boijmans.nl

