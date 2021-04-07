D.Despite the sharpest lockdown in the winter of this year, the public courtyard in the museum of the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence was still used for temporary art. The Italian Marinella Senatore created a light installation for the cortile entitled “We rise by lifting others”. A strong, three-dimensional devotional image in the style of luminous devotional objects. It appeals to the power of the community, the urban community during the Covid pandemic, to standing, being and sticking together. In the meantime the museums have opened and closed again. What remains is the space. For art too.

In Florence, art in urban space unfolds with incomparable strength, because its program is to be found in the republican history of the city. Michelangelo’s David is an icon. The figure was originally intended for the Florentine Cathedral, as a building sculpture, until the city council decided at the beginning of the sixteenth century to place the full-view image of the republican sentiment freely in front of the town hall, the Signoria. This square and its sculpture program have never lost their aura and attraction.