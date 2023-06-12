Art | Hugo Simberg’s classic painting became an international Tiktok hit

A classic of Finnish visual art unexpectedly ended up the subject of extensive social media attention. “I was immediately impressed by the subject of the painting and the vulnerable state of the angel,” says the Tiktok art historian in the video.

Finland got on the world map again – thanks to becoming an international social media hit by Hugo Simberg A wounded angel.

The classic work caught Tiktok’s algorithm, and now the English-language video analyzing it has already collected more than 400,000 views on the platform.

Not everyone may know that Simberg’s beloved painting depicts landscapes from the very heart of Helsinki.

An art historian in the video Tatyana Serraino background, that the desolate landscape of the painting can be found in the park area of ​​the Zoo. Behind is the misty Töölönlahti.

According to Ateneum’s information, Simberg made several different sketches of the work, but in all versions the landscape from Töölönlahti remained the same.

Italian Serraino, who lives in Rome, has almost 400,000 followers on Tiktok with his @tatyanaaboutart user account about art history. The popular account analyzes paintings from around the world. The best videos have millions of views.

HS reached Serraino via e-mail.

He says that he is an art historian by training, who discovered Simberg’s painting a few years ago while doing a bachelor’s thesis at the University of Cambridge on the representation of angels and demons in works of art. His thesis did not focus on Simberg’s work, but the work evoked strong feelings in him.

“I was immediately impressed by the subject of the painting and the vulnerable state of the angel, and I had to search for more information,” says Serraino.

He was particularly interested in the look of the boy on the right, which seems to be boring into the viewer.

“I interpret the look as rather accusing. It makes the viewer take responsibility for the pain experienced by the angel,” says Serraino.

In his opinion, the work shows that perseverance is important in the midst of hard times, and that it is possible to recover from everything – be it war, illness or other kinds of pain.

Harrowing the painting also touches the viewers of the video, because in addition to hundreds of thousands of views, it has also collected more than 50,000 likes. In addition, many notice that the band Nightwish has taken influences from the work in the music video of the song Amaranth, released in 2007.

Simberg is known for the fact that he did not want to attach unequivocal meanings to his works representing symbolism. Perhaps that is why his art gives rise to widely different theories among art lovers.

I think the wounded angel represents the goodness and beauty that is destroyed by the evil of humanityone commenter of the video suggests.