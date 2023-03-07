Research by the RKD – Netherlands Institute for Art History and the Danish museum Nivaagaards Malerisamling has led to a family reunification. At least, on the canvas. A double portrait from 1626 shows a father and son, but the Antwerp painter Cornelis de Vos originally portrayed the entire family, including the mother.

There were already indications that the mother was missing from the painting. The outline of a dress can be seen in the lower right corner of the painting. In a subsequent investigation, art historians found a conservation report from 1966 with photos of the double portrait, unframed and in a cleaned condition. Those photos also show part of the missing woman’s arm, including a ring on the finger and, in her hand, red velvet gloves.

The same air

The art historians then decided to continue their search for comparable portraits of seated women painted by Cornelis de Vos. That led to the discovery of Portrait of a lady (1626), auctioned at Christie’s in London in 2014. The woman depicted wears around her neck a large millstone collar similar to that of the father in the double portrait and her eyes resemble those of the son. Moreover, after cleaning and restoration of the canvas, a landscape appeared behind the woman with a row of trees and a cloudy sky that are almost identical to the landscape in the double portrait. The skies in both paintings are so similar that it is certain that the portraits once formed one family portrait.

According to the RKD, the woman was separated from father and son on the canvas in the nineteenth century. Why this happened is still under investigation. Possible causes are that part of the painting was damaged, or that two separate portraits fetched more money.

The Danish museum has purchased the portrait of the mother. With this, the family – whose identity is still unknown – has been reunited after about two hundred years.