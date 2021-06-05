Sharjah (WAM)

The exhibition “Between the Shadows”, organized by the Art for All Center “Falaj” of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, kicked off yesterday at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, with the participation of 19 artists with disabilities and their non-disabled peers.

During the exhibition, which continues until June 7, the participants will present 55 paintings, representing a bridge of communication and integration, which represents one of the most important goals that the city is working to achieve in cooperation with partners in accordance with international best practices.

Muhammad Bakr, the center’s supervisor, stressed the importance of the exhibition, artistically and socially, through the awareness message he wants to convey, in addition to strengthening and consolidating the self-confidence of people with disabilities through a sense of equality and fair competition between their creativity and the creativity of their non-disabled colleagues, based on quality and mastery of work without any other considerations, explaining The Art for All Center, under the directives of Her Excellency Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Director General of the city, began a year ago to provide its services in various fields of arts for non-disabled people as well, which provided more opportunity to integrate its affiliates of disabled people with their colleagues and exchange experiences among them.

He pointed out that the center, which was established in March 2017, currently provides its services to nearly 100 artists of different nationalities from people with and without disabilities in the fields of plastic arts, performing arts and music, noting that so far more than 830 people have benefited from the center’s services, lectures and art workshops. The center also participated in many competitions and art exhibitions inside and outside the country.

Bakr praised the fruitful cooperation between “Falaj” and all parties keen to educate the community and support persons with disabilities in all fields, pointing out that the center is ready for a huge theatrical show next July starring people with disabilities, which will be filmed with cinematographic technology to be available to the public.

For their part, the participating artists, with and without disabilities, expressed their happiness with this experience and the public turnout witnessed by the exhibition, stressing their readiness to participate in future exhibitions.