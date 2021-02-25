Art Erja Hirvi has been chosen as the textile artist of the year 2021 – known from Marimekko’s Snow Berry, among others

Elk’s work is characterized by, among other things, the multifaceted use of colors and strong visuals, the award justification states.

The arts Master of Arts Erja Hirvi has been chosen as the textile artist of the year 2012, Textile Artists Texo ry says in its release. The award has been given since 1981 and is the most significant textile art award in Finland.

According to the jury, Hirvi is one of the most successful and well-known pattern and textile designers of its generation in Finland. He has had a significant interdisciplinary career since the 1990s.

Hirvi has studied at the University of Art and Design and has been designing printed fabrics for Marimekko since 1995.

In the award justification it is stated that Hirvi’s work is characterized by, among other things, the multifaceted use of colors and strong visuals.

According to the jury, Hirvi’s customers include both domestic and internationally known brands. One of the best-known products of Elk is the Snow Berry model designed for Marimekko.