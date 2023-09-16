Art | Egon Schiele paintings suspected of being stolen during the Holocaust are confiscated from US museums

The works that ended up in US museums were owned by a Jewish entertainer who died in a concentration camp.

Three Austrian visual artist Egon Schiele the artwork is confiscated from museums in the United States. It is believed that the works were stolen during the Holocaust from a Jewish art collector.

Tells about it The Guardian.

Originally owned the works Fritz Grünbauma cabaret performer and musician who died in the Dachau concentration camp in 1941.

The decision to confiscate the work was made this week from the Chicago Art Institute, the Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh and the Allen Memorial Art Museum at Oberlin College in Ohio.

The works are obtained with the permission of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutor by Alvin Bragg according to which there are probable reasons to assume that Schiele’s works are stolen. The works have been sold and bought in the Manhattan area.

Grünbaum was once a well-known entertainer who worked in Vienna and Berlin Adolf Hitler around the time of the rise to power. He opposed the tyranny of the Nazis in his own works.

Grünbaum was sent to the Dachau concentration camp in 1938. He gave his last performance for concentration camp prisoners on New Year’s Eve 1940, when he was seriously ill.

The works are watercolors and drawings, and their monetary value is around one million to one and a half million euros per piece.

Schiele’s for the time being, the works are still in museum storage awaiting transfer to the prosecutor’s office.

The Chicago-based museum released a statement saying that it is convinced that Schiele’s work has been legally acquired for its collections. It plans to defend ownership in a civil lawsuit.

The Oberlin College and Pittsburgh museums say they are cooperating with authorities, although representatives of the first-mentioned museum are also convinced that the work was acquired legally.

Before the confiscation decision of the prosecutor’s office, Grünbaum’s heirs already won a civil trial earlier in 2018, in which two of the three works were ordered to be returned to the descendants.