Dubai (WAM)

Hala Khayyat, the specialist advisor for art and culture affairs at Art Dubai, confirmed that the 17th edition of the Dubai Art exhibition this year presents a wide and captivating range of contemporary, modern, digital fine art experiences and portal art for more than 400 artists and more than 100 contemporary galleries. Modern and digital, it represents more than 60 cities and 40 countries.

Khayyat said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the artist used to use different materials, including oil, water, iron, cloth and other materials, to express his ideas. But now he uses computers and digital technologies, and we have an art of artificial intelligence in which the great contemporary Arab artists have participated. Everything that is new and creative in this art…noting that the exhibition focuses on contemporary art and modern art in addition to the Gateway Exhibition and Art Dubai Digital.

She pointed out that the exhibition carries many topics in which the participating artists were creative, such as “the recovery phase,” especially after “Covid,” as artists expressed their psychological state during this period through their creative works, while revealing the common experiences of artists from regions that may seem distant, such as Uganda and Sri Lanka. .

She noted that the exhibition witnessed cooperation between the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture” and “Art Dubai”, which revealed an artwork with the participation of 5 Emirati artists, namely Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim, Sheikha Al Mazrou, Asma Balhamar, Khaled Al Banna, and Afra Al Dhaheri, through the “Union of Artists” initiative. Who created a sculpture that expresses the union and interconnectedness of the seven emirates.

Khayyat pointed out that the exhibition allocated programs for gifted children from state schools through educational workshops, dialogue sessions and field works, under the supervision of famous artists such as Sahil Nayeq, who will take participants on an artistic journey, through his sculptural and architectural practices and artistic education using dioramas, memory and the built environment as sources of inspiration. Over the course of five days.

For her part, artist Erica Hilton, CEO of the Chicago-based Hilton Contemporary Gallery and a participant in the exhibition, Dubai Digital, expressed her happiness at the opportunity to participate in the exhibition, which is witnessing a great momentum of dazzling works of art, which allows for the exchange of experiences between the participating artists. Hilton spoke about her participating works, which bear a digital, technological nature, as the artist employs this contemporary tool to formulate narratives and horizons beyond the ordinary that express the human being’s interior and psychological dimensions in an innovative artistic way.