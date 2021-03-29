Dubai (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence yesterday inaugurated the works of the fourteenth edition of Art Dubai, the leading art exhibition. At the regional level, which will be hosted this year by the Dubai International Financial Center, and its work will continue until Saturday, the third of April 2021, with the participation of 50 art exhibitions from 31 countries.

In this year’s edition, 9 exhibitions from within the UAE will present a group of their most important collections within the largest participation of their kind in the history of the exhibition, which increases the importance of the event, which is the most prominent of its kind organized by the actual presence in the UAE, and one of the first international art exhibitions that have a direct presence since The beginning of the “Covid-19” pandemic crisis, in continuation of Dubai’s assertion of its ability to host and organize major events within the framework of full commitment to apply all preventive measures that ensure the safety and health of everyone, including exhibitors and visitors.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan’s tour included the various components of the artistic event, which comes as one of the most important artistic events on the cultural agenda of the UAE and the Arab Gulf region, with its distinct artistic works, the owners of the prominent art exhibitions participating in the extension of new bridges to communicate with the public through Dubai, with all its importance as a center for cultural and artistic work in the region.

His Excellency was accompanied during his tour of the exhibition His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al-Murr, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Issa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center, and Hala Badri, Director General of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, where His Excellency the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence was briefed on the most important features of these The copy is from the work of the most prominent artists participating in the works belong to them and the various contemporary schools of art they represent.

His Excellency listened to an explanation about the most important exhibits and the various artistic trends that they express, while the exhibitors affirmed their appreciation for all Dubai’s efforts aimed at supporting creative work, whether at the local, regional or global levels, confirming its position as a focal point for cultural and artistic work. And as a positive, influencing force in the direction of reaching the best by pushing the march of human creativity in all fields.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation to the organizers of the exhibition for its impact in promoting opportunities for the prosperity and progress of creative work in Dubai and the UAE, confirming its position as a beacon of civilization radiation in the region, noting his Excellency all the measures taken and steps aimed at motivating creative people to Continuing their dedication and enriching human civilization with more works that testify to the artist and creator’s ability to spread the values ​​and messages of goodness and beauty among people at all times.

The tour included the three major halls for the exhibition, for which the DIFC allocated an area of ​​3,400 square meters, which reflects the extent of interest in the message of this event, which annually attracted tens of thousands of visitors, and aimed over the past years to consolidate its position as one of the most prominent cultural platforms in The area and one of the most important art galleries in the world.

His Excellency the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence briefed on the details of the “remote participation” program developed by the organizers of the exhibition “Art Dubai” using the latest technologies, in order to give the opportunity for exhibitions that were unable to travel from separate regions of the world to attend and actively participate in the event, to be present with their work. Through remote participation techniques, thanks to Dubai’s strong technological infrastructure that contributes to achieving this goal, so as not to deprive a part of the global creative community of the opportunity to participate, meet and exchange ideas about the prospects for creative development in the region and the world.

At the end of the tour, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan watched an exhibition of photographs dating back to the seventies of the last century, and chronicling important stages from the early establishment of the foundations of the federation following the declaration of the establishment of the UAE on the second of December 1971.