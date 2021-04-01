Dubai (WAM) – “Art Dubai 2021” exhibition began today to receive visitors at its new location in the Dubai International Financial Center until April 3.

“Art Dubai”, which opened on March 29, is one of the major art galleries in the world with personal attendance in 2021 with the participation of 50 leading exhibitions in modern and contemporary arts from 31 countries from around the world.

Emphasizing its commitment to providing an actual and marketing platform for exhibitions and artists from various countries of the Global South, the exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to see exhibitions from countries in the Middle East, South and East Asia such as Lebanon, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, India, Vietnam and the Philippines, in addition to a prominent presence from various parts of the African continent through exhibitions from Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco and Tunisia, in addition to the participation of nine exhibitions from Dubai and other well-known and promising international art centers.

The event will be held in a specially constructed site under the distinctive gate building in the “Dubai International Financial Center” that takes into account the highest safety standards and precautionary measures to combat the “Covid-19” pandemic.

In addition to standard social distancing measures and regular checks for participants, the exhibition applies an additional set of preventive measures to manage the carrying capacity of the site, and to ensure the provision of a safe and flexible environment for participants and visitors alike.

The new procedures include extending the exhibition days and working hours and the launch of the “Art Dubai App”, which allows visitors to set visiting hours in advance to ensure entry and access to the latest developments and news, and to get acquainted with the participating exhibitions, exhibited works and event programs.