Raff Grassettithe art director who led the visual design of God of War of 2018 of its sequel God of War: Ragnarokhe left Santa Monica Studio after more than a decade of being with the team.

Grassetti announced his farewell yesterday, May 19, also confirming that he has not left Santa Monica Studio alone but also the Sony world in general. Here are his words, published on his official Twitter account:

Today is my last day at Sony after over a decade of being a part of this incredible journey. It’s bittersweet, but above all, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the countless opportunities I’ve been fortunate to have (1/4) 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Q204W7OG8A — Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) May 19, 2023

Today is my last day at Sony after more than a decade of being a part of this incredible journey. The whole thing is bittersweet, but mostly I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the countless opportunities I’ve been lucky enough to have. Sony has been my second home and I am immensely grateful to have been so deeply involved in the world of God of War. The skills I learned and the deep connections I formed with incredible people will stay with me forever. Sony has played a huge role in shaping my career and I will cherish these memories and experiences forever. I am extremely confident in the future success of the studio and hope that we can work together again in the future.

Grassetti also thanked the directors Cory Barlog and Eric Williams for their support, as well as internal leaders such as the production manager Scott Rohde.

Barlog and Williams were undoubtedly the best known members of the God of War development team to the public but, despite this, so was Grassetti he had become a familiar face among fans. The art director also revealed that, next week, will share news about his future.