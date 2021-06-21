Diderot Art is the online platform for contemporary art with curatorial selection and sales and after-sales advice that was founded in Argentina four years ago at the initiative of Angie Brown, Lucrecia Cornejo and Martina Santillán and which has recently been launched in Mexico.

In this recent expansion of the platform, more than 250 works can be found by just over 35 national artists. Those interested can navigate through the six categories of the site: painting, engraving, photography, sculpture, textile art and drawing, all the exhibited pieces have been chosen by the curator and art advisor Martina Santillán, who works closely with the creators Mexicans.

The initiative has all the attributes of ecommerce, which is the ease of buying from home, in a comfortable and intimate way. “The quality of the pieces is guaranteed because we monitor both the artists and the buyers from start to finish; we follow the artist’s career, we support him in whatever it takes and at the same time we follow the sale from the beginning to the end, with the customer’s satisfaction, “said Cornejo, adding that when they launched the project in Argentina,” it was extremely innovative because it was the first ecommerce of its kind. The mission has always been to create a bridge between contemporary artists from Argentina and art buyers through a much easier, closer shopping experience, with all the facilities of electronic commerce.

Once consolidated in Argentina we knew that we could expand into other markets, we chose Mexico for the cultural richness it has, for the talented artists it has. In addition, with a single click you will be able to go to the Argentine platform and quickly see how the art scene is doing ”.

Cornejo stressed that what they have detected in online art buyers is that “they are attracted by the fact that we have been able to show the works, which are photomontages in, say, natural environments, to give them a very clear idea of ​​the size of the works and that the purchase can be made in a single payment or in payments. Clients came across a proposal to purchase a work with a credit card in more than twelve monthly installments, which makes the work more accessible and that allows us to reach more people. On the artist side, we started in Argentina with more than 38, today we have more than 80 and in reality we can grow much more ”.

The expert announced that there is a one-time benefit for collectors who come to the platform for the first time, which is a 20 percent discount. In the work that they buy as a page launch action, it can be on credit with up to three months without interest. “We give personalized advice, people can approach and say what they are looking for: I want a work to complete my collection, a work to decorate my living room, so they send us the photo where they want to place the work and we do a special curation with different proposals, showing you how your space would look with different pieces. Knowing the budget range that they want to spend, the style, we are exploring the style that the client likes, we have the experience to offer them at no cost and without purchase commitment several options”.

For his part, Santillán attributes the success of the platform to the fact that “there is a generational change, millennials are much more used to buying through the phone or computer. They are the ones who are joining the market; Those people are much more confident about shopping online than perhaps previous generations. Another aspect is that the curatorship not only has one line, it is very broad, there are artists at different stages of their careers: emerging, mid-career and more established, and this gives us a wide range to access different audiences. Not only do we have a single curatorial line around a single theme, there are many themes and many practices: painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking, textiles, a lot of variety so that people feel represented and can be moved by what we have in the page. When the client clicks on the piece they like in less than 10 days, it reaches their home ”.

More information in https://diderotart.mx/ and official social networks.

JMH