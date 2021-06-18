After the success of the previous editions, in an atmosphere of rebirth and restart of culture to be experienced ‘in presence’, the ‘Arte Cultura Villa Sormani’ award returns. In the setting of the millenary historic home of Missaglia, from 25 June an intense three days of immersion in culture and history will begin which will culminate with the award ceremony for illustrious Lombard excellence in the field of art and entrepreneurship. “It is an immense pride, in this historical moment of rebirth, to find ourselves celebrating culture in this exceptional venue, with an unprecedented exhibition itinerary – says Count Alberto Uva Parea, owner of the residence and organizer of the Prize -. Despite the enormous difficulties caused by the health situation we were able to organize an event of international importance “.





In addition to the awards ceremony, “we have prepared an artistic itinerary that will have as its main focus the exhibition of two paintings of great historical value: the Bacchus on the barrel by Peter Paul Rubens and the Madonna and Child by Erasmus Quellinus. Born in 2018 with the recognition awarded to the great master of cinema Pupi Avati, the Villa Sormani Art Culture Award has grown year after year in form and content, celebrating illustrious Italian and local excellence that with their ingenuity and commitment contribute to the image of Italy in the world “.

In this fourth edition, the awards will go: for the Business sector to Andrea Maspero of Maspero Elevatori, an international group that has created unique installations all over the world, including futuristic lifts in the Acropolis of Athens, in the Penang Temple in Malaysia and at the Jeddah Business Park. For scientific research to Lucio Rovati, president and scientific director of Rottapharm Biontech for his precious commitment in the research of innovative drugs. For the Art and Culture sector to Franca Squarciapino, brilliant costume designer, Commander of the Republic, who has collected twenty of the most prestigious awards in the world, including the famous Tony Award for theatrical excellence and the Oscar for costumes in the film Cyrano de Bergerac and to the internationally renowned set designer Ezio Frigerio, former permanent collaborator of Giorgio Strehler, for his wonderful career in the realization of the sets for numerous cinematographic and theatrical works.

A special recognition to the memory will go to Amedeo Maffei, psychologist and scientist, for his commitment to research, culminating in the creation of the Keope therapeutic tool, currently being tested at the Neuroscience Institute of the San Raffaele hospital. The figure of Maffei will be remembered by Giancarlo Comi, member of the committee for the awarding of the ‘Arte Cultura Villa Sormani’ award, an internationally renowned neurologist, founder of INSPE, the Institute of Experimental Neurology of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

A special mention will go to Giovanni Firera, honorary president of Confindustria Albania in Italy and former president of the Piedmont press office journalists, for his intense commitment to communication and international relations. The artist Viareggino Maicol Borghetti will also be present with his project ‘Nebula. From Mythos to Protos: The future in the past, I have been, I will be … so I am and the internationally renowned museologist Maurizio Vanni, university professor and director of the Lu.cca – Lucca Center of Contemporary Art will speak with a dialogue on the theme: culture and identity, the importance of the soul of a place. The event will also include a theatrical and musical performance to celebrate the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri which will engage the well-known actor and playwright Massimiliano Finazzer Flory in a paraphrase of three songs from Purgatory and one from the Paradise of the Divine Comedy, followed by Alessandro Nava , author and writer of the book ‘L’opera senza nome’ which will dialogue with the public on the theme: Betraying Dante, a journey against the tide in the Divine Comedy.

Matteo Fedeli, renowned violinist, who carries the famous instruments of the famous Cremonese luthiers around the world and is therefore known as the ‘man of the Stradivari’, will perform arias on a violin made in 1709 by the Cremonese luthier Pietro Guarneri. Godmother of the event will be actress Morena Gentile, Silver Lion at the Venice International Film Grand Prix in 2019 and who will participate in Pupi Avati’s next work on Dante’s Life, which will begin shooting at the end of June. “It was a tiring and intense commitment – concludes Alberto Uva – to build this fourth edition of the Prize, rich in content and with the presence of many talents. The passion immediately spurs us to work for the next edition which will be even more extensive and important and that will lead the ‘Arte Cultura Villa Sormani’ project to grow also internationally “.