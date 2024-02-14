Art critic Moleva, who bequeathed paintings worth $2 billion to Putin, has passed away

Soviet and Russian writer, historian, and art critic Nina Moleva died at the age of 99. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

She passed away on February 11th. Nina Moleva is a member of the Writers' Union and the Artists' Union, Doctor of History and Candidate of Art Sciences, professor. She published a series of monographs on Russian painters, studies on the history of Russian and foreign art, books on ancient Russian and ancient Moscow architecture. Some of her works have been translated into European languages.

Moleva owned works of art worth two billion dollars

After the death of her husband, avant-garde artist Elia Belutina Moleva, inherited a collection of works by old masters, including about 200 paintings. Among them are sketches and finished works by Michelangelo, Rubens, Leonardo da Vinci, Titian, Donatello, El Greco, Rembrandt, Velazquez.

Experts from the French auction house Hotel Drouot estimated the starting price of the collection at $400 million. According to the most widespread information, its price can reach two billion dollars.

Photo: DenisProduction.com / Shutterstock / Fotodom

However, due to the fact that throughout the 20th century the collection was inaccessible for scientific research, it was not possible to determine the authenticity of the paintings. In 2019, the head of the painting department at the State Tretyakov Gallery, Larisa Kashuk, noted on her Facebook (the social network is banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation)that many works from the collection are presented in museums. In addition, she doubted that Belyutin and Moleva’s apartment would physically have enough space to store so many paintings.

In 2013, Moleva bequeathed the collection to President Vladimir Putin as the legal representative of Russia.