Art Christie’s auctioned off Beeple’s digital artwork for $ 69 million

Ownership of a record-breaking work is proven by block chain technology.

Only digitally, the existing work of art has been sold at Christie’s online auction for a record $ 69 million (€ 58 million). “Everydays – The First 5,000 Days” was created by an American artist Mike Winkelmann, which uses the artist name Beeple.

This is the highest price ever paid for a digital work.

The work is a collage of images that Beeple has posted on the Internet every day since 2007. In February, the work was made into a non-fungible token in Finnish NFT, or non-fungible token.

Authenticity and ownership are proven by blockchain technology, which is also used in cryptocurrencies. In connection with the sale, the traditional Christie’s announced that he was ready to accept payment in the cryptocurrency in the form of Ethereum, says The New York Times.

Another Beeple NFT work, “Crossroads,” was sold forward in February for $ 6.6 million. 10 seconds on video seen animated pedestrians wandering on the ground lying down Donald Trumpin looking past a naked man.