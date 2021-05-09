‘Everydays: The First 5000 Days’, Beeple’s 5,000-image collage. THE COUNTRY

A few days ago Christie’s reached the third highest price in history achieved by a living artist. For 69 million dollars, paid in cryptocurrencies, it was auctioned Everydays: the First 500 days, a mosaic of 5,000 digital photographs created by Beeple.

Unlike other records achieved by living masters, such as Hockney or Koons, this time a material work that can be hung in a room was not sold. The buyer acquired an NFT (non-fungible token): the ownership of an authenticated image through blockchain technology, which will allow him to sell it in the future, but in no case will it prevent anyone with internet access from enjoying the work exactly as he.

It is not the first time that art has broken barriers or that something immaterial has been valued. In 1962, the French artist Yves Klein, the father of anthropometry, created the Zones of Pictorial Sensitivity: different empty Parisian places, ideal for dedicating oneself to spirituality and contemplating life with a different energy. In exchange for 20 grams of gold, Klein issued a certificate that gave the right to enjoy a ceremony consisting of burning the receipt and throwing half of the gold into the Seine River. Some collectors who lent themselves to the game, such as playwright Michael Blankfort, said that enjoying the experience had been one of the three most important works in their collection.

But what happened with Everydays is something very different. Far from pursuing immateriality, the buyer – Vignesh Sundaresan, a well-known cryptocurrency investor – only seeks to be able to sell it more expensively. Doesn’t it remind you of the Dutch tulip fever of the 17th century?

The NFTs, with which Christie’s attempts to compensate for a 25% drop in sales due to the pandemic, are not more related to extreme liquidity levels and strong accumulated capital gains in cryptocurrencies than to the contribution of the blockchain to some works that are neither very novel, nor groundbreaking, nor art? It is clear that the excess of happiness is the result of low interest rates and a monetary expansion three times greater than that of the last crisis, which has caused 20% of global bonds to pay negative rates.

The flow of liquidity has also generated a historical record of new IPOs and of SPAC – Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, listed investment vehicles that serve to attract financing, authentic acts of faith of some investors, who write blank checks to buy companies over a couple of years. Bearing in mind that the new cycle has only just begun and that we must remain invested in equities, one should not get carried away by the euphoria of some segments such as cryptocurrencies, SPAC and digital tulips. You should act like Beeple who, just in case, has already converted the ethereum with which they paid him his work in hard currency. The one of all the life.

Joan Bonet Majó is director of market strategy at Banca March