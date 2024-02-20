“The Nulla Virtus project is the demonstration of how the public and private sectors can collaborate together to make the city more beautiful and redevelop the neighbourhood”. These are the words of Elena Buscemi, president of the Milan City Council, on the sidelines of the presentation, held at Palazzo Pirelli, of 'Limitless', the first work of the 'Nulla Virtus' urban art project by Smoe Studio dedicated to winter sports. Created with the support of Sanofi with the aim of raising citizens' awareness of meningitis, 'Limitless' was painted on the facade of a building in Viale Toscana 9, in the ex-Scalo di Porta Romana area of ​​Milan, and depicts a paralympic skier carrying on the helmet the colors of the Flag of the Fight against Meningitis.