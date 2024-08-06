Art | Banksy struck again: Now two elephants appeared on the wall of a London house

Art|Street artist Banksy’s latest work features two elephants.

World famous British street artist Banksy has surprised again with new works of art, reports the BBC.

On Tuesday, a picture of two elephants sticking their heads out of closed windows appeared on the wall of a London building. The work is painted on the end of a house in the Chelsea district.

Banksy, who hails from Bristol, posted a picture of the work in his familiar style on his Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon. It is his way of announcing his new works to the public.

Elephant work released just a day after Banksy revealed his previous worka goat he painted on the wall of a building in Richmond, southwest London.

Banksy is one of the most famous visual artists of today, but he has managed to keep his identity a secret.