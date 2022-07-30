In the midst of the exalted, confused and perhaps perishable vision of Western contemporary art, there is a corner of the planet where the narratives of its people about memory are a new outfit, an instrument of fantasy awaiting manifestation. The Republic of Kosovo, the youngest sovereign country in Europe and the second in the world (it gained its independence in 2008, four years before South Sudan), is also the most isolated, being a failed state: 95 of the 193 member countries of the United Nations does not recognize it. Within Europe, four (Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus) do not validate your passport although they do grant entry permits. And a fifth, Spain, not only denies its existence as a country, but also spares its citizens visas (it would set a precedent for an eventual independence of Catalonia). Kosovo went from being considered the historical cradle of Serbia to being the victim of its repression. In the midst of a long war, today it is a country of 1.8 million people, the majority Albanians who profess Islam, and dedicate streets, squares and cafes to their idols, such as Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Bill Clinton.

So Kosovo, and more specifically its beautifully named capital Pristina, is almost literally a teenage girl involuntarily locked in her room. But, unlike those fanciful otakus of the Japanese subculture, she embraces reality to the point of crushing it. Her pedestals are weak. Without a structured art system, without museums or commercial galleries, without a critical mass or anything like that, she bubbles with creativity, with artists and promoters (many have had to emigrate) who exploit all the characteristics of her idiosyncrasy. What could be a deep hole, a delay, here is perceived as a very simple advantage, an armored niche in a social body accustomed to surviving. Transport was needed for all that energy and they found it in the European biennial manifest, which places its 14th edition in a stubbornly brutalist capital, burned by the sun and with hardly any trees, where stray dogs are sacred cows between tough squares and street markets. In some streets that are perhaps not aesthetic, with their buildings that we have come to call ugly, there is something totally vital and luminous, that sensation that Baudelaire discovered in Paris and that he called “completely modern”. An enviable modernity, if we see it from our perspective, to undertake something new, not flawed.

‘Seapussy Power Galore – Abcession’ (2021-22), by Mette Sterre, at the Grand Hotel in the Kosovar capital Mette Sterre

Beyond the fact that, after the inauguration of this “initiation biennale”, the rigorous question will be when and where will its new art museum be built and who will design it (the biennale has organized a discussion panel to address the matter), It is clear that the transformation of the infrastructures and the activation of its cultural agents will allow Manifesta—the favorite of those of us who believe that not everything is crushed by the market—to negotiate an agreement between experience (memory), what we see ( shameless privatization of the land in a landscape of cranes) and what we want (energy, sociability).

Under the title Telling Stories Otherwise (Tell stories differently), the two creative mediators (new name for the curators), the Australian Catherine Nichols in the selection of artists and the Turin architect Carlo Ratti in the urban part, bring together a hundred creators in 25 city spaces (in all possible formats, from painting to sound works, films, a lot of archives and hardly any digital art), almost 70% are from the Balkan region and the rest from 30 countries on five continents. The themes cover ecology, migrations, water, capital or love, not from the purest naivety but as a political act. Most of the works are concentrated in the decadent Grand Hotel in Pristina, whose halls served as an art gallery situationist during the 1980s and 1990s, when it was owned by the state (with privatization, the paintings have been stolen or sold at a loss, but the suite where Tito used to stay has remained intact). Just to visit it, it is already worth the trip.

Most of the works are in the Grand Hotel in Pristina, where the ‘suite’ in which Tito used to stay remains intact

Nichols is a writer and a linguist, and this has allowed her to activate stories that translate the insolubility of memory into works that reimagine it. The selection of her is a fable by chapters of the events, ingeniously unraveled in the works mostly of women. The videos of Lala Rascic, Driant Zenelli, Abi Shehu, Marta Papivoda and the expressionist paintings of Alije Vokshi stand out. The works of two Catalan artists, Núria Güell and Lúa Coderch, are less contextualized; This is not the case for Luz Broto, which has set up a key-copying shop at street level. In other venues, such as the National Library, an architectural glory of 1982, the ergonomic exercises for good reading by the RomaMOMA and Yael Davids collective stand out. In the Center for Narrative Practice, an old library reborn from abandonment to become one of the pillars of this event, the Dutch collective Werker proposes an expanded archive of exchange between marginal stories and buried Kosovar memory. More recovered documents (Haveit Collective) are found in the interesting repository of libertarian and feminist struggles that occupies the National Gallery of Kosovo.

Other locations embody the paradox that the more (concrete) poetry the artists put in, the more real the portrait of this country. Old cinemas from the socialist era and old kiosks have been restored, such as the one signed in 1967 by the Slovenian Sasa Mächtig and which is part of the MoMA collection, rehabilitated by Ilir Dalipi to house a radio station. An old brick factory is now an eco-urban laboratory, by the Berlin collective Raumlabor. Or the Green Corridor, a 1,300-meter stretch of railway that linked Pristina to Belgrade and was the path of the 1999 exodus when thousands of people escaped the bombing. Above any other citizen symbol, that green corridor designed by Carlo Ratti is a powerful example of urban acupuncture for an uncertain future in the hands of speculators. When Manifesta 14 closes in 93 days, this traveling biennial will begin preparing for its next edition in Barcelona, ​​scheduled for 2024. It will be difficult to match such poetic justice.

‘Telling Stories Otherwise’. Manifest 14. Pristina (Kosovo). Until October 30th.

