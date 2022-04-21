Held since 1895, the Venice Biennale (which officially starts this week and runs until the end of November) decided to take the war fought in Eastern Europe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the end of February into the context of art.

An open-air space was created — Piazza Ucraina, designed by the architect Dana Kosmina — with works by artists from the country. “The objective is to give voice to the Ukrainian artistic community after the brutal invasion of the Russian government, and to create a space for debate, conversation and support for Ukrainian culture,” said the organization of the biennial.

(Note published in issue 1270 of Revista Dinheiro)

