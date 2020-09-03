Art Anton Pitkänen won the world’s best-known advertising award: The competition sought the next big name among Andy Warhol and other artists from the advertising world

The majority of Anton Pitkänen’s winning competition entries were textile art.

Young Finnish artist Anton Pitkänen has won a major U.S. art competition and an award in the advertising and marketing industry.

Pitkänen, 30, won the AD Art Show 2020 art competition in New York on Wednesday. For the first time in the history of the competition, the winner was also awarded the Clio Special Prize.

The Clio Awards have been called the most famous advertising awards in the world.

Helsinki-based Pitkänen participated in the competition with four works.

The jury was pleased with Pitkänen’s work, among other things, how long the outputs of the works are. It can take from several weeks to a few months to complete one work.

“I may spend many days just braiding or embroidering the fabric,” Pitkänen describes.

Anton Pitkänen’s work A Poets Path (2019). The work was included in the series in which Pitkänen won the AD Art Show art competition in New York.­

Pitkänen’s art has shifted in the direction of textile art in recent years, but the works are not just textile art.

“I still feel like I’m using mixed technology.”

The winning competition entries also included textile art. Three of the works were wall hangings of the type with embroidery, braiding and dyeing. The fourth work was painted with acrylic paints.

All the works were connected by themes that appear in Pitkänen’s art anyway.

“In all my work, there is a presence of nature and meditation in some way.”

Clio Award was intended to be awarded specifically to an artist from the advertising industry. According to the organizers, the next big name was applied for in the competition Andy Warholin, Rene Magritten and as a successor to other artists from the advertising world.

Pitkänen is embarrassed by his victory. He has made the transition from a freelance designer to a full-time artist. The award from New York now takes your career forward.

A total of 135 artists from around the world were selected from among hundreds of applicants for the New York competition exhibition. The works will be on display during September at the Oculus Center in Manhattan.

The award-winning Clio-vertical is still on its way to Finland. The post office was able to carry because interest rate restrictions took the opportunity to distribute prizes on the spot.