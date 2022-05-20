Under the motto ‘Extinguish, cohabit, repopulate. Arts and politics of the living’, the emerging art festival Mucho Más Mayo de Cartagene will celebrate its XII edition from May 27 to June 5, with 60 activities and the presence of more than 200 national and international creators belonging to different artistic fields .

Among the musical programming, Much More Music, coordinated by Toni Peña, highlights the presence of the Franco-Iranian pianist Nima Sarkechik. Thanks to a collaboration with the French Alliance of Cartagena, the proposal ‘Rural Brahms’ will be offered, a show of piano, rap and theater with the local artist Mario W. It will be on May 31 at the Casa de Folklore of the provincial council of La Palm. The program will also include the original music without borders by Neonymus, the Silberius de Ura project, who, with some small unusual instruments and a ‘loop station’, builds melodies that suggest scenes from prehistory and the present day. Also noteworthy is a ‘silent concert’ – to be listened to with headphones – by the experimental violinist duo Komorebi and the concert and sound installation by Elena Sáenz de Tejada.

The festival will also feature the Short Week, coordinated by the writer Ana Ballabriga, in which 10 selected shorts will be screened. On the other hand, urban art will be present with the program ‘One Urban World’, coordinated by Kraser from Cartagena, and which will involve the creation of new monumental graffiti both in the city and in the guest neighborhoods of La Palma and Pozo Estrecho.

The experts and thinkers Angélica Velasco, Santiago Beruete and Susana Monsó will speak on the theme of the contest, the environmental crisis



There will be an extensive program of exhibitions and installations. Among them, the one dedicated to the artist Regina de Miguel, whose work has been shown in numerous museums and international institutions. In the Sala Muralla Carlos III you can see two of the film productions of this creator, currently based in Berlin: ‘Catábasis’ and ‘A story never told from below’. The multidisciplinary artist will also offer the workshop ‘Monodia fierce del agua’, on May 28. You can now visit the exhibition ‘Jardines. Domesticated nature’, at the Palacio Consistorial, and ‘Microplásticos, macrobasura’, at ISEN.

unclassifiable



The experts and thinkers Angélica Velasco, Santiago Beruete and Susana Monsó will speak, within the Cartagena Piensa en Mucho Más Mayo section, on the theme of the festival, the environmental crisis, which is also a crisis in our relationship with other living species.

Lastly, the +Festival section includes other varied proposals such as the most recent production by the Cartagena company directed by Jesús Nieto, Onírica Mecánica: ‘Rumbo a Farout’; performative dance by the Lavella Danza Company; a tribute to the work of the late Antonio Pagán Buendía, ‘Toño’, who participated in several editions of Mucho Más Mayo; or a live pictorial action on the natural heritage of the region, coordinated by the artist Javier Lorente.