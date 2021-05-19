The memory that we keep of the past is not immobile or eternal. Some events can be forgotten, others reinterpreted; One day the eyewitness accounts will end, and to the generations to come these events will seem distant, strange memories, empty memories. Unfortunately, we already know that history repeats itself, especially when the interests of the present are stronger than the teachings of the past.

How then can we pass on our history so that individual memories are shared and educational? Since the beginning of its existence, humanity has solved this problem thanks to an instrument as complex and powerful as it is simple and effective: art and its enormous capacity to awaken our collective memory.

Art speaks a universal language, and it is not just a testimony, nor is it just a tribute to the victims or heroes of the past. It is a clear voice that denounces, that prevents us from looking the other way, that condemns silence; it is a cathartic expression that does not want to close wounds, but rather to remind us that the world can be a better place.

Above all, it is a warning so that we do not forget what happened, because it could happen again. It reminds us that we must continue to tell what happened in our societies, especially the worst things. It encourages us to speak, reminding us that the culprits were not only the tyrants and dictators, but also all those who supported them or those who watched without doing anything, those who kept silent.

Some believe that, in the end, we will end up getting used to the tales of memory, and we will end up considering them only paintings, monuments, part of the architecture, places to take photos when we are on vacation.

I, on the other hand, believe in the immortality of the message of art, which is precisely the ability to fix a memory in our consciences even if this memory does not belong to us, so that it becomes part of our life, so that if any monstrosity of history will manifest itself again, one day tomorrow, we can recognize it immediately thanks to what we have learned through the eyes of those who left us their testimonies.

Alice fugazza

IMPERIA, ITALY

“Alberto Fernández insists with expired recipes”

The President, on his return from Europe, was surprised and assured that he had been determined to attack the issue of the price hike, suggesting that those responsible for the situation were the large supermarket chains.

If this conjecture were true, the solution is very simple; the immediate intervention of these companies.

They are approximately 10 or 12 in the country. With a dozen auditors who set prices and profit margins, the inflationary problem disappears. However, the Gondolas Law enters into force and the export of meat is prohibited. If these measures did not have dire consequences, they would give to laugh out loud.

Inflation has been fought for years with the wrong policies, based on fixed prices, careful, clear, suggested, maximum, essential, frozen, regulated and some other that escapes my memory. With controls, prohibitions, subsidies, plans, food cards, inflation will not lower and every day there will be more poor people.

The solutions are at your fingertips. You just have to make up your mind. Alberto Fernández insists with expired, anachronistic and always failed recipes. Yesterday it was José Ber Gelbard, today it is Matías Kulfas.

Yesterday it was Guillermo Moreno, today it is Paula Español. They assured that they came back better, what they did wrong today they make worse.

Gabriel C. Varela

The Government, the price of meat and the elections

In 2006 Kirchner suspended the export of beef. Result: the cattle herd decreased by 12 million head by 25% of the stock. We still haven’t fully recovered from that dire decision, after 15 years.

Is that the government does not want to admit what is the reality of the livestock cycle: retain the heifer-make it a cow-have a calf-then steers, this entire cycle is 4/5 years, I would almost say “it’s biology, stupid.” Agriculture is annual, livestock is not. But the current government does not want to understand it, since it is only interested in the objective of winning elections at the cost of killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.

In addition, China, our main buyer of meat, only imports discard beef (due to old age or infertility) because the Chinese eat it in small pieces and with sticks, never a steak.

They are wrong again.

They are only interested in deceiving the people by saying that they defend the price of meat. Nefarious strategy to win an election.

Ricardo Olaviaga

The bewilderment of those who wait for the second dose

On May 22 I turn 94 years old. On May 24, I was vaccinated in the Province of Buenos Aires with a first dose of Covishield, with the indication to apply the second on March 24. I have not yet received notification of the date this will occur. I don’t know if that communication will come in my time. If this does not happen I will not find out.

Is it illogical for him to think such a thing? And I wonder, who or who will take over if this happens? Are there responsible? Of course. Everyone knows who they are and why. I do not wish to refer to the concurrent political problems of what is happening. I do it from the premise of human responsibility that those who are our representatives and servants should have. Because they belong to everyone, which includes me and my 89-year-old wife, who was vaccinated that same day.

God grant that vaccine arrives on time. If they are not aware of the problem that the failure to fulfill promises and the responsibilities implied by the honor of having been elected to fulfill a mandate represents for the elderly and they do not fulfill it, surely they will know what it is about when the inexorable passing of time makes them. to know. And it will be the conscience and God who demand it.

Juan Carlos Mirabella

“Please,” a teacher’s request for Zoom

Days ago, while I was having breakfast at home, my son participated by Zoom in a tertiary level class that he is studying. As I had the netbook at high volume, I also listened to the teacher’s presentation, although I did not understand what it was about. But, in an instant, the man cited a concept that he repeated again, saying before repeating it, “Please don’t forget this concept.”

The expression “please” has often been forgotten by these places for a long time. And it is commonly used to request or ask for something, in a polite and friendly manner. The teacher was citing her based on the education of a special subject, in which the beneficiary is the student and not the educator.

And I asked them, please, to remember what I was indicating. Immediately, the concept of quality came to mind, which speaks of “superiority or excellence of something or someone”. And I thought, obviously, my son has learned something good transmitted by someone better. And I felt a lot of satisfaction.

Daniel E. Chavez

