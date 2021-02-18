One with pierced cheeks, the other with a hand crippled by torture: What do the punishments that Tilman Riemenschneider and Veit Stoss had to do with their masterpiece, the Münnerstadt Altar? In Munich one has set out on their trail.

HMore than that, as an artist, you couldn’t go up in your time, but you couldn’t go any lower. In 1477, the Swabian sculptor Veit Stoss, based in the Franconian Nuremberg with his flourishing workshop, was commissioned to design the St. Mary’s altar in Krakow Cathedral. In 1489, this carved altar was originally probably sixteen meters tall and most splendid in what was then Europe. The 2808 guilders fee almost corresponded to the annual budget of the Polish capital Krakow. It could have been a golden future for the artist: The lucrative follow-up orders would certainly not have remained until the end of his life, he could even have freely chosen what fulfills him artistically.

Shock, however, was driven. Sources describe him as irascible and contentious. He pays open bills only very reluctantly or rarely. In 1503 he made the biggest mistake of his life. He forges a document about an allegedly already repaid bill. It is a capital crime, especially in a city like Nuremberg, which, as the largest trading metropolis of the Holy Roman Empire, thrives on strict adherence to treaties. The city council cannot react differently: The death penalty, which is actually a forgery of documents, is averted for the exceptional artist, but his cheeks are pierced with a red-hot iron. Just as the proverbial slit ears were cut through the ear flaps for everyone to see in the future, but now stoss is branded for life. There are no orders, the large Nuremberg workshop can no longer be maintained and he flees.



Who is without sin: Mary Magdalene anoints Jesus’ feet in Simon’s house. The fat host on Riemenschneider’s altar in Münnerstadt’s Magdalenenkirche. The fat host could be a portrait. Overall, there are only very few churches in Germany with the patronage of former prostitutes who were converted by Christ.

Painting sculptor on the run

A year later, the sculptor received a more than surprising commission: to paint. For the Magdalenenkirche of the Teutonic Order in Münnerstadt in Lower Franconia, about sixty kilometers north of Würzburg on the edge of the Rhön low mountain range, he is supposed to provide the main altar there with four large panels for the wings and a color scheme for all figures and reliefs. Just as Caravaggio, who was persecuted for manslaughter in Italy, was accepted by the Order of Malta on its island of Malta a good hundred years later and commissioned with the main altar of the cathedral of Valletta, an order of knights supports a fallen artist with a commission, something that a city like Nuremberg does could not have been responsible.

The irony in the case of this by no means everyday commission is great: The Münnerstadt altar to be painted comes from Veit Stoss’ main competitor Tilman Riemenschneider, and if Stoss’s main altar is the most powerful for Krakow with its 2.70 meter high figures, the 1490 remains –1492 from the Münnerstadt Altar of Riemenschneider but the finest artist of its time. The “Noli me tangere” relief alone is unmatched in time. Riemenschneider’s Saint Sebastian, who was created in front of the altar in Bamberg Cathedral, can effortlessly compete with the Renaissance sculptures of Italy in his breathing closeness to life and the tense protruding sinews and veins – and German sculptors were considered capable of satisfactory and were measured: Stoke ‘Saint Roch for Florence was about Praised by Florentine art critics as a miracle with garment folds “thin as paper”.